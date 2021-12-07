How to Web Swing in Fortnite Chapter 3

Check out how to web swing in Fortnite

December 7th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Fortnite-Spider-Man-

Among the many mechanics introduced to Fortnite as part of the game’s new chapter, the ability to web swing across the island has won the hearts of players like no other, thanks to its impressive animations and the way it offers them a new and amazing way to explore the game’s environments. With that said, we will now tell you how to web swing on Fortnite so that you can play the game in a completely different way and awaken the hero in you.

How to Web Swing in Fortnite Chapter 3

Getting the ability to web swing on Fortnite is fairly easy, as it can be made by acquiring and equipping Spider-Man’s characteristic web-shooters, in true Spider-Man fashion. The equipment will debut on the game officially on December 11 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 5 pm GMT and will be available for purchase in exchange for 400 gold.  You can check out where and how to get Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters in detail here. On another note, you can get gold bars in Fortnite by killing players during matches and by completing bounties, which can be accepted at the many boards around the world.

It’s important to point that even if you don’t need to unlock Spidey in Fortnite Chapter 3 to be able to use his web-shooters, it won’t feel the same, so, to complete your look, don’t forget to check out how to get Spider-Man, and how to unlock his Symbiote and Future Foundation suits so that you can web swing like you are meant to do. With that said, for those planning on enjoying Fortnite’s new chapter to the fullest, we recommend that you buy the game’s new Chapter 3, Season 1 Battle Pass, available for 950 V-Bucks.

Web-Swing-Fortnite

You can play Fortnite right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusive via the Epic Games Store.

