Fortnite How to Get Spider-Man’s Mythic Web Shooters

With Spider-Man coming into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, many players want to know how to get Spider-Man’s Mythic web shooters in the game. This Season’s Battle Pass is packed with some prominent names like the Foundation and the Spider-Man himself. Spidey’s Mythic web shooters are a fresh new addition to Fortnite that allows players to swing around the map. This will surely open up a lot of traversing possibilities for players and be helpful in various use cases.

So if you want to web swing around the island, here’s a guide on how to get Spider-Man’s mythic weapon called web-shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.​

How to Get Spider-Man’s Mythic Web Shooters in Fortnite

​Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters are scheduled to arrive to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, on December 11, which means they aren’t available in the game for the time being. As per Epic, Spider-Man’s web-shooters will be available in-game from December 11 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 5 pm GMT. However, a few Fortnite players have managed to grab these web shooters a bit early, thanks to a glitch.

spiderman mythic gameplay with no singing pic.twitter.com/IgRecbiMrs — Glitch King 👑 (@GlitchKing15) December 5, 2021

With that said, here’s how you can get yourself a pair of Mythic ​Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 when it officially arrives:

Collect 400 gold from performing NPC quests.

Travel towards Greasy Grove and find Guaco, who can be found lurking around in a Mexican restaurant.

Talk to him and choose the option to purchase the Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters.

Use your gold to obtain the Web-Shooters from Guaco.

Gold bars are one of the most precious currencies in Fortnite and can be earned by killing players, completing bounties, or in loots as well. Due to the high cost of these Mythic web-shooters, it’s better to start grinding for these gold bars before they officially arrive in the game. You can equip Spider-Man’s Mythic Web Shooters with any and all Fortnite skins.

However, missing a shot will make the Web-Shooters go on a cooldown, restricting you from doing back-to-back swings. But from what can be seen from the Fortnite Chapter 3 trailers, the swinging looks quite natural and smooth. It will be interesting to see how useful they are and what all things can be done with them. Apart from his Mythic web shooters, Epic has even added the Daily Bugle building on the map where Peter Parker used to work.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.