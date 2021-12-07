With the new Chapter and Season in full swing for Fortnite, people do want to know when does this season end? It does seem like a silly question to ask, given that it has only been just over a day since the new Battle Pass came out. Given that people may have scheduling or time constraints, many do want to calculate how much time they’ll need to complete the pass. Here is how long Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is and when it’ll end.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end?

The newest chapter of Fortnite will end on March 19, 2022. Most battle passes for games last around three months, giving plenty of time for players to complete challenges and earn XP to unlock everything in a Battle Pass.

With the many challenges out there right now, players can plan out strategies and roughly calculate how long they’ll have to play and how many levels to unlock everything they want in the Battle Pass. As of this piece coming out, there are just over 103 days until this pass is over.

A new Island is here and with it, a new set of faces have arrived. See who you'll be fighting alongside on the Island. pic.twitter.com/uoYPsUg9J4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 5, 2021

The earlier tiers are easier to obtain, given that you’ll need significantly less XP and Stars to do so. Of course, it’ll take more to go up the tiers. Since there are over 100 days left in the season, if you can achieve at least a few tiers a day and eventually make your way up one per day after reaching a comfortable amount, the pass can be completed without missing any tiers.

For those who aren’t interested in the Battle Pass, this is just more of a timing for future events and new locales to visit on the Island.

Fortnite is out now for free on all major platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. The Battle Pass is also out now for 950 V-Bucks.