Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 NPC Locations Map: Where to Find Every NPC

The new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brings several new NPC into the island just like any other new season in Fortnite. Epic has kicked off the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 in style with a brand new varied map, weapons, skins and more. Usually, you can find Fortnite NPCs in different locations and spread all around the map. Finding and meeting them will get you new challenges to complete, while some NPCs might be waiting with Mythic or Exotic weapons for you.

This article will list all current Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 NPCs and their locations.

Every Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 NPC and Character locations

As per iFireMonkey, around 21 NPCs will be coming into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and you can meet and have a chat with each one of them to find out what they have for you. However, not all NPCs have been added to the game at the moment. With that said, here is a list of all Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 NPC, as well as where you can meet them:​

The Visitor – You can find the NPC at Launchpad to the east of Sanctuary.

Shanta – She is roaming along the coast southeast of Condo Canyon.

Ludwig – South end of The Joneses landmark.

Bao Bros – The NPC can be found in the Gas Station at Greasy Grove.

The Scientist – You can find this NPC in the north of the Sanctuary.

Agent Jonsey – At the Seven Outpost to the northwest of Logjam Lumberyard.

The Foundation – He is at the Sanctuary POI on the island's east side.

Bunker Jonesy – He is lurking around the southwest corner of The Joneses landmark.

Brainiac – In a room below the center building at The Joneses.

Mullet Marauder – At the Joneses Settlement to the south of the giant statue of The Foundation near Sanctuary.

Jonesy the First – Walks around the northeast section of The Joneses landmark.

Cuddle Team Leader – In Camp Cuddle, some buildings to the northwest.

Quackling – Go north after arriving at Camp Cuddle.

Cuddlepool Guaco – Can be found on the northwest corner of Greasy Grove.

Lil' Whip – Lil'Whip can be found in the ice-cream shop at Coney Crossroads.

LT. John Llama Ludwig – The NPC can be found at the south end of The Joneses landmark.

Mancake – At Butter Barn.

Metal Team Leader – In Camp Cuddle.

Cuddlepool – In Camp Cuddle.

Tomatohead – In Camp Cuddle.

In Camp Cuddle. Ragsy

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.