Fortnite: How to Get Symbiote and Future Foundation Spider-Man Styles

Symbiote and Future Foundation Spider-Man are two alternate Spider-Man skin styles that you can currently get in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. After several leaks and rumors, Spider-Man has finally swung his way into Fortnite Island and has even brought some cool new skins, weapons and other cosmetics along. Over the course of two Chapters, Epic has introduced several Marvel characters and players have been waiting to see Spidey come to the game. Alas, our wish has been granted and there are three new Spider-Man skins up for grabs. In this guide, we’ll detail exactly how to get the Symbiote and Future Foundation Spider-Man styles in Fortnite.

​How to get the Symbiote Spider-Man Style in Fortnite Chapter 3?

In order to get Spider-Man or any of his styles (Symbiote and Future Foundation Spider-Man) in Fortnite, you will need to buy the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass from the in-game store. The subsequent steps are pretty straightforward once you have purchased the Battle Pass. To get Spider-Man’s Symbiote Suit style in Fortnite, you need to reach Page 10 of Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

You either need to reach Level 90 or have 90 total unlocked items for this. Also, you need to have already unlocked the Spider-Man Outfit and ‘Web-Head’s Knapsack’ Back Bling. Here’s how you can get the Spider-Man Outfit in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Once you meet all the necessities, you can purchase the Symbiote Suit for 8 Battle Stars. To equip the Symbiote Suit style, enter the Locker, select Spider-Man, and choose ‘Edit Style.’

How to get the Future Foundation Spider-Man Style in Fortnite Chapter 3?

​If you want something futuristic and modern, then the Future Foundation Spider-Man skin is just for you. In the comics, the Future Foundation was a group created by Mr. Fantastic and Spider-Man joined the team after Human Torch’s request. Coming back to Fortnite, the Future Foundation Spider-Man Style is available in the ‘Bonus Rewards’ section of the Battle Pass screen. You can get the skin in exchange for 30 Battle Stars on Page 2, which necessitates that you have got a total of 105 rewards. You will need to complete the entire base Battle Pass and claim a minimum of four other rewards from Page 1. So you will only be able to get the Future Foundation Spider-Man once you reach Level 116 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 which will take some grinding.

Fortnite Chapter 3 is available to play for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android devices.