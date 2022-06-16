How to Enter a Wind Tunnel in a Baller at The Screwballer in Fortnite

If you’re looking to complete another weekly challenge in Fortnite, look no further than us! We’ve got you covered for all of your Fortnite needs, including this week’s challenge of how to enter a Wind Tunnel in a Baller!

The Baller is a great vehicle for traversing many different areas, and you’ll need to showcase your skills to make this happen. Let’s get into the details of how you’ll be able to make this happen, so you can go ahead and start claiming some extra XP towards your Battle Pass!

How To Enter A Wind Tunnel In A Baller in Fortnite

When you drop into the game, you’ll want to land directly at The Screwballer, and aim to land in the top portion of the area, right inside of the Cuddle Team Leader head. When you get inside, you’ll notice that a few Ballers are waiting for you there, so you won’t have to search very far to get your hands on one of these amazing tools. Once you have gotten one, there are a few different ways that you’ll be able to complete this challenge.

One way is to drive the baller out of the building, and use the suction cup grabber to make your way onto the track, or aim directly at the wind tunnel that is on the course. This will get you the challenge quickly, and allow you to get back into the match. The other way around this, if you’re not super confident about your skills with the grabber, is to roll down the hill and boost your way onto the track, so you’ll be able to roll right into the wind tunnel.

Once you have done this, you'll be good to collect and complete this challenge, netting yourself some XP in the process for your Battle Pass!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.