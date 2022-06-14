Why is the Dragon Rune Lance Disabled in Fortnite?

If you’ve been working hard to make your way through the newest Battle Pass in Fortnite, you may be upset to know that one of the newest harvesting tools has been completely disabled by Epic Games. While it is still showing up in the Battle Pass store, there’s a very specific reason that you are not currently able to equip this tool, even if you think that it looks amazing.

Let’s take a look into the details of where this tool is located on the Battle Pass, as well as the reason why you cannot currently use it in any form of the game. Here’s all the info you’ll need about the Dragon Lance Harvesting Tool!

Why Can’t You Use The Dragon Lance Harvesting Tool In Fortnite?

This specific harvesting tool has been disabled since June 13th while they try to find out why it eliminates any sound that your character’s feet make. That’s right, players had discovered that using the Dragon Lance would make them completely silent, so they would be able to make their way around the map without making a sound. Understandably, while that may have been great for players wanting to be stealthy, it could be incredibly frustrating for those that are on the receiving end of a ninja attack.

Epic quickly swept in to disable the use of this harvesting tool, and it’s currently unknown when it will make its way back into the game. Since it is a Battle Pass item, we can only assume that they will be working quickly to get this back into the game, without this bonus of complete silence. Epic Games works quickly at making sure that their game is running at peak performance, so this kind of a mistake is very rare to see, but players who may have gotten their first victory royale after the bug was discovered may be feeling a bit blue today.

At least you’ll be able to get your hands on some grapple gloves to make navigating a bit quieter now, so you can put on your best imposter disguise and get back into the game.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.