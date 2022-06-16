Fortnite: How to Swing 50 Meters or More Without Touching the Ground With the Grapple Glove

If you’re looking to knock yet another challenge on the board for this set of Fortnite weekly challenges, you’ll need to use the Grapple Glove and travel 50 meters without touching the ground. There are plenty of great ways to do this, with some being quite a bit easier than others.

Thankfully, we are going to cover this easy option, so you’ll be able to swing into an easy XP Bonus for your Battle Pass! Make sure that you’ve found a Grapple Glove on the map before you try to take this challenge on.

Grapple Glove 50 Meter Challenge Fortnite

If you’re looking to make this easy, you’ll just need to make your way over to the Daily Bugle once you have gotten your hands on the Grapple Glove. You can also do this in any area that has a large number of buildings, such as Tilted Towers, but there are usually many players here.

Once you have gotten the Grapple Glove, you’ll just want to connect yourself to a high point on a building and make your way around it a few different times. It’s quite easy, as long as you just keep rotating around the building, and once you have seen the confirmation that you’ve made it 50 meters, you’ll be good to continue swinging on anywhere you’d like to go. Just make sure you don’t run out of charges while you’re doing this, though!

That’s all there is to this weekly challenge! It seems that grappling is on the mind of the developers for this week’s challenges, but if you’re having a hard time adjusting to the newest season, we’ve got you covered with our handy Fortnite Guides Section! Covering anything from the newest skins and crossovers, to features that have been added for this new season, make sure you’re coming back to check it all out!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.