Fortnite’s Among Us Crossover Came With a Huge V-Bucks Exploit

Fortnite’s Among Us crossover came with a pleasant surprise for the fans who got the new cosmetic items. This game is well known for the many crossovers they have featured since its launch. Characters and item skins from many franchises and media have been available for a while, and Epic Games have managed to keep players’ interest with these additions. This time some players got an unexpected reward when buying a particular cosmetic pack added to the game recently.

Fortnite has managed to stay relevant since its release back in 2017, and since then, thousands of players are still playing the free-to-play battle royale which has managed to cement itself as one of the most famous battle royale games in recent times. Besides being a free-to-play title, and being on many platforms including mobile devices, one of the most appealing aspects of the title is the number of skins and cosmetic items featured in the game. This is one of the few games where players get to play as Spiderman, Indiana Jones, Darth Vader, and many other mainstream characters from movies, comic books, and more.

A couple of days ago, a Twiter user called Hypex shared with all Fortnite fans a curious exploit when buying the new Among Us Star Pack. The famous leaker found out that if players buy the newly added Among Us Star Pack and they already own the Among Us cosmetics, Epic Games will give players 600vbucks. Hypex managed to do this a lot of times and gathered around 70 thousand vbucks for cheap. Sadly the exploit is already patched, so players can only do this one time, getting only 600 vbucks.

If you bought an Among Us Star Pack and you already own the Among Us cosmetics, Epic gives you 600 vbucks for that purchase! Just got like 70k vbucks for $60 cause in my region it costs $0.49 but it's patched now, you can only buy it once 😭 pic.twitter.com/RO7THTFj8m — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 9, 2022

When the crossover content launched on Fortnite, some players were not getting their cosmetic items right after buying the pack. Luckily, Epic Games fixed this issue, and players started to get their items as they should.

The Among Us Twitter account made the crossover announcement on June 9, and so far, the tweet has more than 30 thousand likes, so it is fair to say that the community has responded well to the crossover. According to the Twitter post, to get the cosmetic items, players will have to buy Among Us or buy Stars. After doing one of these two, players will get the Crewmate Back Bling and the Distraction Dance Emote.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.