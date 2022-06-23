All Fortnite Diving Board Locations

If you’re looking to knock out as many weekly challenges as you can in Fortnite, you’ll want to make sure that you’re ready to explore the map and find a whole new set of locations. As you’ll see, every week has something new in-store and will focus on the newest additions to the game, including the new diving boards, which you’ll need to use to complete this challenge and rake in some extra XP towards your Battle Pass.

If you’re looking to make quick work of this challenge, you’ve come to the right place! Let’s find out where all of the diving boards are located, and what you’ll need to do to make sure that you’re able to complete this challenge quickly, easily, and before you’re taken out by an opponent. Let’s dive right into this one!

Diving Board Locations In Fortnite

You’ll want to make your way towards the spots that we’ve circled on the map above, near Tilted Towers. You can drop here right away after you jump off of the battle bus, so you can knock out this challenge quickly and easily.

If you’re looking to make your way here, you can bust open some Loot Chests to make sure that you’re properly armed, and you may even come across some shields that you’ll be able to utilize for another weekly challenge. Once you have made your way to this spot, you’ll just need to start on any of the floating platforms and jump off of the diving boards at the end. You’ll need to jump off of all three of them to make sure that you complete this challenge properly, and bring in a large sum of XP to put towards some excellent new cosmetics.

With the Battle Pass, you’ll be able to get your hands on some great new skins, including the Dragon Rune Lance, which was once banned for being too overpowered. Or, if you’re looking to get your hands on some other great cosmetics, you’ll be able to make that happen. Make sure that you’re checking in on different spots so you can get some of the most fun traversal options that Fortnite has offered in a while, and have some extra fun while you’re working towards a victory royale.