How to Reach Max Shields at a Temple in Fortnite

If you’re looking to complete as many challenges as possible in Fortnite, you’ve come to the right place. With the newest season starting on a great foot, you’ll want to make sure that you’re completing as many challenges as possible to give yourself some great XP Bonuses towards your Battle Pass, so you can work your way through and start earning some excellent rewards.

One of the newest challenges requires you to get to max shield while at the Temple, so you may need a little help to make that happen. Thankfully, this is a pretty easy task to take care of, so let’s get into the details of how to finish off this challenge and get yourself a nice chunk of XP!

How To Reach Max Shield In A Temple In Fortnite

As you make your way through the map, you’ll want to head to the northwest part of the map and get inside of the temple area that has been there for a while. If you are unfamiliar, you’ll want to make your way to the Daily Bugle, and continue north. After you have done this, you’ll just want to start breaking open the Loot Chests that are scattered around the area, searching for shields. You may have come across some on your way to this site, so you’ll just want to hold onto them until you make it into the temple area.

Once you have gotten enough shields, you’ll just need to start using them on yourself, until you reach maximum shield. You’ll need to get your hands on a few of the larger Chug Jugs to make this happen, as the small ones will only get you up to 50% shield and not allow you to go any higher. Once you have hit this 100% mark, you’ll be ready to call this quest complete, and collect a nice XP Chunk for your Battle Pass!

If you’re looking to get your hands on some great new Fortnite Cosmetics or find out all of the details about the newest Spider-Man skin that is available in the game, make sure that you continue to check in on our Fortnite Guide Section, where we will cover weekly challenges, as well as everything in between.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.