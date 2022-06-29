Pancakes or waffles? Is there really a choice in the matter? Do you need to know how to get the Major Mancake skin in Fortnite? Why are we asking so many questions? All these and more will be answered in today’s guide where we will show you how to get the elusive skin of a humanoid stack of pancakes in Fortnite. There have been many crazy crossovers over the years, especially the recent Fortnite x Naruto crossover event. If you have the craving for a new skin and see yourself dropping in Fortnite covered in syrup, now is your chance.

The Major Mancake skin is available for free right now in Fortnite for players of the legendary battle royale game. The outfit is literally what it sounds like, a man made out of pancakes who looks like he could blow your face off before you can even think about taking a bite. The delicious daredevil is all yours if you follow these steps in this guide to getting the Major Mancake skin in Fortnite.

How to Get the Major Mancake Skin in Fortnite

First, you need to download Fall Guys. Yes, Fall Guys.

Once you have the free game downloaded, link your Fall Guys account to your Epic Games Store account. Follow the rest of these easy steps to get the Major Mancake skin in Fortnite:

Connect your account: Go to the Epic Games Store and select Account in the top right corner of the screen.

in the top right corner of the screen. Move to the Connections tab.

tab. Click on Accounts .

. In Accounts, hit Connect for whatever platform you play Fall Guys on.

After you have connected your Fall Guys account to your Epic Games Store account, it will automatically be linked to your Fortnite account.

This is where it gets rough: You will need to play a lot of Fall Guys.

After 100 games of Fall Guys, you will have completed the Crown Clash challenges necessary to unlock Major Mancake.

Once you’ve finished up your 100th game, head back over to Fortnite to automatically unlock the free skin.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.