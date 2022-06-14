Fall Guys Free-to-Play Release Date: When Does the Game Come Out on Xbox, Switch, and Other Platforms?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is going free-to-play on all platforms very soon, and the game is very likely going to experience a resurgence as players new and old jump into the game to try out its latest update. Fall Guys has steadily been growing since it was released in 2020, adding new game modes and maps for players to enjoy in the months since launch. However, the game’s playerbase has dwindled since it exploded onto the scene that August, with many moving onto other multiplayer games like Among Us and Fortnite. Now that Fall Guys is F2P, there’s no better time to dive back in.

Fall Guys Free-to-Play Release Date

The free-to-play version of Fall Guys will be released on Tuesday, June 21 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. This marks the first time that the game will be available on Switch and Xbox platforms, and the PC version will also be moving the Epic Games Store on that date as well. All platforms will go live at the same time, and you don’t need to download a new version if you already own Fall Guys.

If you are an existing Fall Guys owner, then you’ll receive some unique benefits once the game goes free-to-play. The Fall Guys legacy pack will include a new nickname, nameplate, the Regal costume, the Veggie Dog costume, and the Feisty Dwarf costume. All you have to do to get it is launch the game before June 21. If you do this, you’ll also get the Season Pass for Season 1 when the F2P version launches.

Does Fall Guys Have Crossplay and Cross-Progression?

Yes, Fall Guys will have full crossplay and cross-progression when the free-to-play version launches on June 21. You can play with your friends on any platform and pick up where you left off with your own rewards, skins, and progression regardless of your chosen system. This is good because Fall Guys will have an all-new Season Pass and other rewards available after the free-to-play launch, so you could take a break from your PC or console and play a few rounds on your Nintendo Switch if you want to continue the grind on the go.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.