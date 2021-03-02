Fall Guys Cross-Play and Cross-Progression Could be Coming Soon

Big stuff is happening in the world of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The game show themed battle royale experience launched back in 2020 to become a surprise smash hit. With three seasons of gameplay behind them, players have anxiously awaited a lot of features that seemed like they would enhance the experience. Specifically cross-play and cross-progression, which would make for a better experience as it launches on more platforms, such as Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. But nothing had been said about these, until now. Following the acquisition of Fall Guys developer Mediatonic by Epic Games it seems like cross-play and cross-progression could be coming soon.

The official FAQ breaks down what changes might be coming to Fall Guys following the acquisition. “Fortnite and Rocket League already have tons of features we’d love to bring to Fall Guys—account systems, cross-play, squad vs squad modes, etc…We’re going to work hard on bringing more of these features to Fall Guys too!”

Cross-play has been a much requested feature from the playerbase ever since the game launched on PS4 and PC. And with it coming soon to Switch and Xbox, it will only become more important. The same is true for cross-progression, which would be covered by the account system mentioned above. This would let players pick up the game on PS5, grab a few crowns, then have that carry over to their game on PC or Switch.

These features were added to Rocket League following the acquisition of Psyonix by Epci Games, so citing that seems to indicate that it’s the end goal for Mediatonic and Fall Guys. And if the game goes free-to-play, which they had no comment on at this time, then it becomes an even better feature. You could pick up Fall Guys on every platform you own without paying anything extra, then have the same experience across them all.

We’ll just have to wait and see how this all shakes out as the acquisition of Mediatonic by Epic Games plays out. Until then Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now on PS4, PS5, and PC with Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch versions coming later this year.