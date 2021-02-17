Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Coming to Nintendo Switch

When Fall Guys: Ulimate Knockout first released it was a PS4 and PC exclusive but many expected it to branch out to other platforms in the future. That day has arrived with the announcement that Fall Guys will be coming to Nintendo Switch this summer. The reveal was part of the latest Nintendo Direct, which was the first in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game, which offers a unique take on the Battle Royale genre, is a perfect fit for Switch, so it could have a resurgence in popularity coming soon. We don’t yet have a firm release date, with the announcement simply saying that Fall Guys would release for Switch in Summer 2021. We also don’t know if there will be cross play or corss progression with PS4 and PC. Currently there is not any available between those two platforms so it is likely the same for Switch. However, with more platforms available for players it would be a good time to allow the feature.

Expect more announcements from the Nintendo Direct to come as the presentation wraps up. And check back for more on Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch as it gets closer to its Summer 2021 release.