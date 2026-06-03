“Owe you a refund”: This TikToker was sleeping peacefully on a Carnival Cruise, but what she woke up to sent her fiancé running downstairs for help

A Carnival Cruise room, flooded with water, let alone sewage, is something that’s completely unexpected. But according to Brobible, it appears to have already happened to someone. A woman who seemed to be on vacation with her family was sleeping in her cabin. However, she woke to a noise from the bathroom, apparently caused by a sewage leak. Her fiancé then rushed downstairs for help.

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The TikToker Doniya (@yaybay_) documented the whole incident, garnering over 3 million views. The footage showed backed-up water from the sewage pipe, with dark chunks, dripping into the room. The water splurting continued with a constant gurgle, and the incident occurred at 2 A.M., waking the woman.

The on-screen text in her TikTok video seems to show her frustration, saying, “Carnival’s poop ship couldn’t get their plumbing together.” In her video, she also stated, “This was the noise we woke up to at 2 o’clock in the morning,” Doniya added. “Like this s*** was so disgusting it stink. We was calling the front desk for about 15 minutes. Finally my fiancé had to run downstairs to get somebody.” After that, they had to change rooms at 2 A.M. while the cruise staff took care of the flooded room.

It looks like Carnival Cruise compensated for the family’s odd experience

In a follow-up video, Doniya appeared to confirm that the Carnival ship cooperated with them regarding the problem they faced. “So they gave us two options,” She said. “We can stay in our room, and they would give us a one-night refund. But because we went from a balcony and going into an interior, the price of the room is different, so we did get somewhat of a refund.” It appears that they got their clothes matted with mud, which the ship staff claimed they would have washed for them.

Even though the TikToker and the family didn’t seem impressed at first by moving rooms, she then shared an optimistic update afterward, affirming that the ship crew treated them well and turned their odd experience into a noteworthy one. In a follow-up video, she herself claimed that they’ve “made the best of it” as she showed footage from their trip to Nassau.

The viewers shared their opinion on the matter in comments. One commenter simply asked, “Isn’t that like biohazard?” Another wrote, “The floor isn’t wet; it’s contaminated and unsanitary!” while another said, “They owe you a refund or a future cruise for free.” Bills on cruise ships can be expensive, and similar issues aboard can significantly impact the experience, but in this case, at least the cruise staff cooperated with the family, which may have evened things out.

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