Woman thought it was okay to take a hot sauce bottle in her carry-on, then the airport security pulled her over for a bizzare reason

It looks like carrying a hot sauce bottle with a specific shape on an airplane could be an issue for the TSA. I am saying this because, according to Brobible, a TikToker, Sunday Leigh (@sundaymariee) experienced something similar when she took a hot sauce bottle in her carry-on. It appears that airport security flagged the bottle and conducted further inspection.

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Sunday claimed that this happened because the bottle’s shape resembled a hand grenade. As seen in her TikTok video, which has garnered over 600,000 views, a TSA agent takes the hot sauce bottle out of the bag. It appears that the bottle triggered the alarm at the security line, and upon inspection, it resembled a hand grenade.

The on-screen text of Sunday’s TikTok, which has seemingly gone viral, said, “PSA don’t try to bring hot sauce in the shape of a gr*nade through TSA.” Well, she didn’t seem to have further issues with the TSA, just that some of her time might have been wasted. Her video’s caption seems to give further information: “Common sense can be difficult. The TSA agent was so kind and brought me to a counter to have it mailed home.” This suggests that she didn’t take the hot sauce with her on the airplane, as it was sent back to her residence.

It looks like the bottle also raised eyebrows among her viewers

The question is, why was it shaped like a weapon in the first place? Well, Brobible also mentioned the explanation behind it. Apparently, the hot sauce brand this TikToker was carrying was The General’s Hot Sauce, and since it supports veterans and their families, the bottle is shaped that way. I think it makes sense, but some comments on her TikTok suggest it raised a couple more eyebrows than just the TSA.

Per the source, one of her viewers seemingly criticized the bottle’s shape by saying, “Could have been shaped ANYTHING else.” Similarly, another one appears to be sharing a logic: “Weapon shaped items typically get flagged as being weapons.” Plus, another comment suggests that Leight might not be the first to have experienced this. They wrote, “I had the exact same one and they freaked out about it.”

Apart from raised eyebrows, other comments were sarcastic and included bizarre stories related to the TSA. Coming back to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), it’s not like one can’t carry hot sauce through security. As mentioned on their website, it appears that any liquid, including hot sauce, should be under 100ml each to pass through security in your carry-on. Any larger bottles must be packed in checked baggage instead.

It appears that the issue was resolved on the spot, as she was likely allowed to pass after the hot sauce was mailed back home.

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