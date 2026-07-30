Couple who received bloody pig masks and live insects after criticizing eBay will now get $56 million

eBay has agreed to pay $56 million to a Massachusetts couple who endured years of harassment after publishing criticism of the online marketplace. The settlement brings an end to a legal battle that began after the couple accused company employees of orchestrating a disturbing intimidation campaign.

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David and Ina Steiner, who run the website and newsletter EcommerceBytes, filed a lawsuit against eBay and several employees in 2019. According to Dexerto, the couple claimed they became targets because their reporting frequently criticized the company’s business practices.

The case stretched over seven years and exposed misconduct by senior company officials. Seven former eBay executives pleaded guilty to various criminal charges. The company also faced criminal charges from the Department of Justice and previously agreed to pay a $3 million fine. On July 28, the Steiners announced they had reached a $56 million settlement with eBay.

This case got worse the more investigators uncovered

Following the agreement, eBay acknowledged the harassment should never have happened. “This agreement is consistent with our commitment to fairly compensate the Steiners,” an eBay spokesperson said.

eBay and three former executives will pay $55.7 million over the 2019 campaign to silence two journalists who were negative about the platform.



They mailed live spiders, cockroaches, a funeral wreath and a bloody pig mask to Ina and David Steiner's home in Natick,… pic.twitter.com/MvpoLnT8ei — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) July 29, 2026

The company also admitted the campaign against the couple was “reprehensible” and “wrong.” Former eBay CEO Devin Wenig will personally contribute $1 million toward the settlement. During the lawsuit, internal communications revealed Wenig had instructed another executive to “Take her down,” referring to Ina Steiner.

Christopher Murphy of Scalli Murphy Law PC, who represented the Steiners, welcomed the outcome. “The resolution sends a clear message that corporations… cannot engage in this type of misconduct,” he said, adding that executives will now face real consequences for it.

According to the Department of Justice investigation, the harassment campaign included a series of shocking deliveries. The couple received a funeral wreath, live insects, bloody pig masks, a book about surviving the death of a spouse, and even a fetal pig.

The intimidation extended beyond unwanted packages. Investigators found that the Steiners’ home address was posted online alongside invitations for adult activities. They also received threats on X and other social media platforms. The investigation further alleged that eBay executives traveled to the couple’s home and attempted to place tracking devices on their vehicles.

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