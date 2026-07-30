Michigan mom’s old Reddit posts about her marriage resurface after husband is accused of killing their family

Amanda “Mandy” Karolkiewicz had already shared her deepest fears with strangers online long before tragedy struck her Michigan home. Her words have now resurfaced after authorities said her husband killed her and their six children before taking his own life.

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The 39-year-old mother had written on Reddit in 2024 about her husband’s emotional affair. She admitted she was frightened by the thought of leaving because they shared six children. According to PEOPLE, the posts have since been independently verified by various news outlets, which confirmed the account belonged to Mandy.

The family was found dead inside their Grand Haven Township home on July 24. Authorities said 47-year-old Kristopher “Kris” Karolkiewicz fatally shot Mandy and their children before dying by suicide. Investigators also said the house had been deliberately set on fire after the shootings.

She saw the warning signs but said leaving felt impossible

According to Mandy’s Reddit posts, she sought advice while trying to decide whether marriage counseling could save their relationship after her husband’s emotional affair. She wrote, “We have six kids, so the idea of leaving is insanely terrifying.”

This is Amanda Karolkiewicz Reddit post 2 years prior to her and her 6 children being killed by her husband Kristopher on July 24, 2026.#FamilyAnnihilator #Michigan #Reddit pic.twitter.com/JCZDBnxXW5 — Libbi Sixx ✨ (@LibbiSixx) July 29, 2026

Mandy also described what she believed were long-standing problems in the relationship. “He’s always had major red flags that I ignored due to my own trauma and anxious attachment. He was raised in a toxic family dynamic that encouraged lying about everything.”

She explained that her husband had attended individual counseling and worked on sobriety. For a time, she believed things were improving. However, she continued finding things he was “not completely honest about” or appeared to be hiding. That led the couple to begin marriage counseling. Reflecting on those sessions, Mandy wrote, “He’s a perfectionist,” she wrote, adding that even gentle confrontation could send him spiraling and made progress feel unproductive.

She said those same struggles appeared during their first counseling session. The therapist asked whether Kristopher had truly listened as she explained her feelings. Mandy said that question caused him to become “mad at himself.”

She later added, “He is so sensitive to correction that I’m feeling so discouraged that we’ll ever be able to make progress. Does anyone have any experience successfully working through (marriage counseling) with a partner who’s so sensitive to feedback?”

Following the killings, investigators said Kristopher set fire to the family home. Authorities later discovered the bodies inside. Autopsies confirmed Mandy and all six children died from gunshot wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides. Kristopher also died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a suicide, according to The Detroit News.

Officials have not announced a motive. During a press conference, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Capt. Jacob Sparks said investigators had collected “a lot of documentation” as they continued examining the case, as reported by WOOD.

The tragedy also devastated the local community. Grand Haven Area Public Schools remembered Mandy, who worked as a teacher, in a statement released on Monday, July 27. The district said, “Amanda, or Mandy as many of us knew her, served our students and staff with kindness, compassion and a willingness to step in wherever she was needed. She touched the lives of countless students throughout her years with our district and will be deeply missed.”

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