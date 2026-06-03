Irish YouTuber faked a GTA livestream as alibi from crime against girlfriend. Now he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison

Irish YouTuber Stephen McCullagh will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge imposed a life sentence with a minimum term of 31 years for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Natalie McNally, at her home in Lurgan, County Armagh. McCullagh, 36, received the sentence on Wednesday, June 3, at Belfast Crown Court after a jury convicted him in March of killing McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant with their child.

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According to ITV News and Sky News, the court found that McCullagh carried out a planned attack and then attempted to hide his involvement through an elaborate fake online alibi. The case drew international attention because prosecutors said McCullagh used a prerecorded six-hour Grand Theft Auto gaming broadcast on YouTube to make it appear as if he was streaming live from his home in Lisburn.

Meanwhile, McNally was being attacked roughly 30 miles away in Lurgan. Investigators later proved the video had been recorded days earlier and only broadcast as if it were live on the night of the killing. McNally, 32, died on Dec. 18, 2022, after suffering multiple injuries.

Forensic specialists detailed McCullagh’s plan

During the trial, prosecutors also argued that McCullagh carefully planned the attack and used disguises and digital deception to avoid detection. Digital forensic specialists testified that the purported livestream was actually a prerecorded video that McCullagh broadcast as if it were live.

Evidence showed the gaming video had been filmed four days before McNally’s death and then broadcast on YouTube to create what prosecutors described as a false alibi. Investigators also reviewed CCTV footage and other evidence that tracked McCullagh’s movements on the night of the killing. For those who don’t know CCTV footage has helped in many cases like this.

BREAKING: YouTuber jailed for murdering pregnant girlfriendhttps://t.co/0jGKDHl1je



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/fXJYjnYkvM — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 3, 2026

The court also heard that McCullagh continued to present himself as a grieving partner after McNally’s death and spent time with her family during the wake. Prosecutors said that he used this access to leave his phone behind on a later visit, secretly recording audio to spy on the family and see if they suspected him, according to The Guardian.

McCullagh denied the murder and maintained that he had been livestreaming video games when McNally was killed. The jurors rejected that defense and returned a guilty verdict after hearing weeks of testimony and forensic evidence. As with other life sentences, this means McCullagh must serve at least 31 years before he can be considered for release.

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