TikToker sentenced after driving into millionaire uncle, who had accused him of stealing money

A family argument at a $3 million Florida mansion ended with a TikToker behind bars after he drove his Jeep into his millionaire uncle. Jordan Aronson has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the fatal 2023 incident.

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Aronson, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of his 59-year-old uncle Scott Grebler. Grebler was a millionaire philanthropist and non-profit founder. According to The Tab, the incident happened on June 13, 2023, while Aronson was living with him at his Tampa home.

The case took a dramatic turn after surveillance footage contradicted parts of Aronson’s account. Prosecutors said the video captured him getting into his Jeep Wrangler during the argument before driving into Grebler and pushing him into a palm tree.

Turns out security cameras don’t care about your side of the story

Assistant State Attorney Melissa Grajales said Aronson was “caught on surveillance footage backing out of the driveway and speeding forward” before ramming Grebler into the tree. The details were reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

Aronson later reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, under which the second-degree murder charge was reduced to manslaughter involving a weapon, and he pleaded guilty rather than going to trial on the original charge.



The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office said the… pic.twitter.com/bQ2Z7np7Aa — Why It Is Trending (@trendingblog247) August 10, 2026

Aronson later told police that Grebler had Parkinson’s disease and experienced delusions and hallucinations. He claimed his uncle had accused him of stealing money that morning and had become violent. Aronson also said Grebler stalked him for hours and threw rocks at his Jeep’s windshield. A strange account that recalls YouTube star Jack Doherty’s arrest in Miami.

Surveillance footage showed Grebler throwing a ceramic mug onto the driveway. He then placed the broken pieces beneath the Jeep’s tires. Court records said Grebler also took Aronson’s bag from the vehicle and followed him in what appeared to be an attempt to start a physical confrontation.

A witness later found Grebler lying in a pool of blood and called 911. He was hospitalized with skull and brain injuries and placed on a ventilator. He died eight days later.

Aronson also called 911 and claimed his uncle “tried to f*ing attack me”** before he hit him with the vehicle. He later told officers he drove back to straighten the Jeep’s tires. Police said footage showed the tires were clearly not turned while the Jeep was parked. The strange details surrounding the case are hard to ignore, especially when other bizarre murder plots involving aspiring social-media stars have made headlines for similar reasons.

As for Aronson, initially he pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. His plea deal reduced the charge to manslaughter. Along with 10 years in prison, he will serve five years of probation, complete 50 hours of community service, and attend anger management.

Meanwhile, before his arrest, Aronson had just completed his freshman year playing baseball at Lynn University. He had more than 52,000 TikTok followers and 23,000 Instagram followers, where he shared baseball advice and workout videos.

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