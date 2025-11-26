‘Stupidity as a defence’: Wannabe TikTok star and aspiring millionaire pulled off murder plot so ridiculous their lawyer had no other option

Yun Lu “Lucy” Li, who wanted to be a TikTok star, and her husband Oliver Karafa, who dreamed of being a millionaire, were given life sentences in prison. A jury found them guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder after one of the most ridiculous criminal plots ever. The case was filled with so much stupidity that Li’s defense lawyer actually argued she was too thoughtless and dumb to be a successful criminal.

According to Toronto Life, Oliver Karafa and Li were a perfect match when it came to their big dreams and empty wallets. Karafa was a good-looking guy who desperately wanted to be a rich businessman before turning 30, even though he had no skills or experience. He already had a criminal record for causing a deadly car crash while drunk driving. The parole board said this showed his “abnormal sense of entitlement.”

Li looked like a Kardashian and wanted to become famous as part of the Miaa Triplets on TikTok. She thought her looks alone would make her a real influencer. Both of them loved taking shortcuts and believed that if they just looked successful, the money would come naturally.

This deadly scheme shows greed gone horribly wrong

Their hunt for quick money led Karafa to Tyler Pratt, a major cocaine dealer who was trying to go straight. Pratt gave Karafa $470,000 to invest in different business ideas that all failed. This included a PPE business and a marijuana grow operation where all the plants got moldy. When Pratt started asking for his money back, Karafa was trapped. He wasn’t dealing with a bank that would take him to court. He was dealing with a man who knew people who had recently been shot and killed.

Karafa had a deadline of March 1, 2021, to pay back $500,000. So he decided the easiest answer was to just make Pratt and his pregnant girlfriend, Jordyn Romano, disappear forever. Like many social media influencers who face unexpected problems that leave TikTok users furious, Li’s desperation for quick success would lead to devastating consequences.

The murder plot was poorly planned from the start. Karafa picked a warehouse using Google Maps and lied it belonged to Li’s mother, while Li created a flimsy alibi with a wig, hat, and mask, even using security cameras. Running late, they texted Pratt and Romano to delay the meeting. At the warehouse, Karafa shot Romano, who was 13 weeks pregnant, then killed Pratt.

They clumsily stole cash and phones, mishandling Romano’s body, unaware she survived despite being shot through the heart. A Good Samaritan found her, but her pregnancy was lost. The crime was chaotic and amateurish throughout.

Karafa and Li, still covered in Pratt’s blood, left the Range Rover behind and threw their evidence into a roadside trash can. This included bloodied sweatpants and Li’s wig. This bag of evidence also had a lottery ticket with Pratt’s signature on it, which shows a massive lack of common sense.

They eventually flew to the Czech Republic and tried to hide in Hungary using fake Slovakian passports. Their disturbing actions mirror other shocking discoveries that left TikTokers horrified, though on a far more sinister scale.

Li downplayed her role, claiming distance during the crime, while Karafa argued self-defense. The judge described Li as naïve and irresponsible. Security footage proved premeditation, and the jury rejected both defenses. Both were convicted in May 2024.

