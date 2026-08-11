A roadside suitcase in Australia sparked a disturbing police investigation after witnesses believed it contained human remains. What officers discovered inside initially appeared serious enough to trigger a forensic examination.

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New South Wales Police were called to a road in the village of Oallen at around 12:50 p.m. on August 9. Members of the public had reported finding what looked like human remains inside a bag, Dexerto reported

Officers arrived expecting a potentially grim discovery. Instead, the investigation took an unexpected turn when forensic testing revealed that the supposed remains were actually an extremely lifelike doll.

Imagine the lab tech’s face when they realized it was just a giant fake-out

According to the NSW Police statement, officers found the bag beside the road and initially believed it contained the remains of a person. Forensic officers examined the scene but did not disturb the item inside the bag. It was later transported to a Forensic Medicine laboratory for closer examination.

Australian police launched a murder investigation after a suitcase containing what appeared to be a woman’s body was found roadside. Forensic examination revealed it was actually a realistic doll.#Australia #Police #Viral #WorldNews pic.twitter.com/AetHtloPL9 — Cyrus (@Cyrus_In_The_X) August 10, 2026

As per Reuters, Superintendent Linda Bradbury said officers chose not to disturb the suspected remains at the scene. Poor weather conditions were also a factor in that decision.

The truth emerged the following morning. Police confirmed there had been no death and no human remains inside the suitcase. It was hardly the first time a supposed death had turned out to be something else, as one elaborate fake-death scheme showed.

Instead, forensic examination identified a highly realistic doll. It was dressed in clothing and had hair and a nose piercing. The resemblance to an actual person was made even more convincing by markings that appeared to be bruises and grazes.

Bradbury described the doll as “very realistic in terms of looking like human remains.” The discovery initially appeared serious enough to raise the possibility of a homicide investigation, similar to a newborn’s final photo that raised questions of its own. However, the forensic examination quickly changed the direction of the case.

The police investigation was ultimately closed after the supposed body was identified as an inanimate doll. The bizarre discovery shows just how convincing realistic dolls can appear, even during an initial forensic assessment. What looked like a potentially grim roadside crime scene turned out to be something far less sinister.

Meanwhile, with forensic testing confirming the truth, NSW Police subsequently confirmed that the investigation had been closed.

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