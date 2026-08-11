Image by Miguel Angel Omaña Rojas, CC0. Via Wikimedia Commons. and Kindel Media on Pexels.

A late-night disturbance at a Maui resort has turned into a murder case. A former college swimmer was allegedly linked to the fatal beating of a security guard.

Recommended Videos

Legend Storer, 20, has been charged in the death of 63-year-old security guard Michael Dyer at the Sands of Kahana resort in Maui on August 7. According to VT, investigators say a five-gallon water bottle was allegedly used during the attack.

What makes the case even more unusual is what happened afterward. Police say surveillance footage showed Storer naked while approaching the resort’s security office. Hours later, residents reportedly heard a man screaming about Jesus in a nearby neighborhood.

Running around naked at 3 am screaming “I am Jesus” is a fast track to getting the whole block to call the cops

According to police, surveillance footage showed Storer approaching the security office around 1:45 a.m. Dyer was reportedly inside eating during his lunch break when Storer allegedly forced his way in and attacked him with the large water container.

BREAKING: Maui police say former Concordia University Irvine swimmer Legend Storer, 20, attacked and killed security guard Michael Dyer, 63, at a West Maui condo complex early Thursday. Storer faces second-degree murder and burglary charges, has pleaded not guilty and remains… pic.twitter.com/cWMwRUX9Yf — crimepulsedaily (@crimepulsedaily) August 9, 2026

Dyer’s coworker Bell Hill described him as a good person who was simply eating a cheeseburger at work. Hill also said Dyer’s wife worked as a waitress at Leilani’s and called the incident horrible.

Police say Storer then left the resort without being immediately detected. Around two hours later, officers received reports about a naked man acting strangely in a nearby neighborhood.

Residents also reported hearing repeated screams. Gina Lombardi told Hawaii News Now that the man was repeatedly shouting, “Jesus loves you. Jesus is me. I am Jesus.” Unfortunately, there was no ring camera footage of the strange event that we can show.

Officers eventually found Storer with multiple abrasions and took him to a hospital for medical evaluation. Meanwhile, police were called to the resort at about 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an unresponsive person.

Dyer was found inside the property and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators later reviewed surveillance footage and allegedly connected Storer to the fatal attack. Court records show Storer faces charges of second-degree murder, burglary with a dangerous instrument and indecent exposure.

Storer pleaded not guilty during a Friday court hearing and was denied bail. He remains held at the Maui Community Correctional Center. District Court Judge Christopher Dunn said he could not identify conditions that would reasonably protect the community or guarantee Storer’s appearance in court. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only recent case involving alleged violent behavior.

Before the case, Storer had a background in competitive swimming. He spent one year at Concordia University Irvine in California before transferring to the University of Hawaii.

His athlete biography from Maui Preparatory Academy states that he was a two-time Maui Interscholastic champion.

The case could also bring additional consequences because Hawaii passed legislation in 2021 increasing penalties for crimes committed against kupuna. The term refers to people aged 60 and older, according to Hawaii News Now.

Storer remains in custody as the case moves forward.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy