Tourist finds out the hard way what happens when you touch a Yellowstone hot spring, ‘It’s very hot!’

A visit to Yellowstone National Park took a horrifying turn when a 23-year-old Oregon man fell into a boiling hot spring while searching for somewhere to swim. What happened next showed just how dangerous the park’s thermal features can be.

Recommended Videos

Colin Scott was hiking through a restricted section of Yellowstone’s Norris Geyser Basin with his sister Sable on June 7, 2016. The pair were reportedly looking for a place to “hot pot,” an illegal practice involving swimming or soaking in the park’s thermal features.

The danger became clear when Scott stepped away from the designated boardwalk and fell into the hot spring. His sister was recording their walk and captured the moment he slipped into the pool. According to the Guardian, she also attempted to rescue him before leaving the area to find help.

Yellowstone posts a million warning signs for a reason, but people still treat literal boiling acid like a spa

There was no cellphone service at the basin. Sable therefore went to a nearby museum to contact authorities. When rescuers arrived, parts of Scott’s head, upper torso and hands could still be seen above the water. A ranger reported signs of severe thermal burns and noted that a cross appeared to be resting on Scott’s face.

Here's a lady sticking her hand in a hot spring in Yellowstone. pic.twitter.com/y4ihaUSOEo — QENNY | THE SPOOKY LAWYER ON YOUTUBE (@AKBrews) July 4, 2023

According to VT, a resurfaced viral clip showed the tourist stepping off the boardwalk at Silex Spring to dip her hand into a 174-degree pool before running back screaming, “It’s hot! It’s very hot!” The footage sparked widespread outrage, drawing renewed attention to the historic Yellowstone tragedy.

Officials could not safely recover him because of the unstable thermal area and an approaching lightning storm. When rescuers returned the next morning, Scott’s body was no longer visible.

Investigators concluded that the extreme heat and acidic conditions had likely dissolved his remains. His wallet and flip-flops were later recovered. However, Yellowstone’s dangers don’t stop at its thermal zones, with wildlife posing risks of its own.

The water in the basin can reach around 199°F, while rescuers recorded a temperature of 212°F during the recovery attempt. That is the temperature at which water begins to boil.

Scott had recently graduated from college and was visiting his sister from Portland, Oregon. Despite the circumstances, investigators said no citations were issued.

Yellowstone’s dangers are not limited to its boiling hot springs. The park’s rivers can also become hazardous for visitors, especially when strong currents catch people off guard.

Yellowstone repeatedly warns visitors to stay on designated boardwalks and trails in thermal areas. The park says “Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy