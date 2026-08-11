It was a bizarre late-night scene in Wisconsin when a woman allegedly took a fire truck for a ride with nothing on and left firefighters trying to figure out what was happening.

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Emily Fair, 36, was allegedly caught naked inside the truck after it was taken from the Pleasant Prairie fire station in the early hours of last Tuesday. The strange incident soon became even more confusing when she began making unusual radio transmissions.

According to the New York Post report, Fair allegedly used the truck’s radio to make several requests. One of them involved asking for food. Police later stopped her at a Department of Public Works garage about an hour after the truck was allegedly taken.

Imagine facing six years in prison over a naked midnight snack run

The situation became even stranger when Fair allegedly told officers she was an official firefighter. She also claimed she was “supposed to be meeting someone,” according to bodycam footage seen by WISN. One female officer questioned the situation directly, asking, “So why are you naked driving a truck?”

Last week, Wisconsin police spent roughly an hour tracking down a stolen fire department truck — only to find 36-year-old Emily Fair naked behind the wheel.



Dispatchers reportedly heard her say over the radio: “I’m hungry. You got food in there?”



Police later recovered Fair’s… pic.twitter.com/T7W0Z9F75Z — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 10, 2026

During the alleged joyride, Fair made three confusing radio requests, not unlike a recent theft-alarm signal story. She first called out for someone named Brennan and asked whether they could hear her. It remains unclear who Brennan was.

She later returned to the radio and said, “I’m hungry. You got food in there?” The transmissions were sent back to the fire station. Police eventually located Fair at the Department of Public Works garage. Her dress was reportedly found in the back of the fire truck.

Fair has since been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. If convicted, she faces up to six years in prison.

The unusual Wisconsin case now leaves one obvious question: why did the alleged fire truck ride begin in the first place?

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