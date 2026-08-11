Alex Batty revealed ‘My mother kidnapped me’ to the driver who found him after six years

For six years, Alex Batty was missing from his family’s life. Then, in December 2023, a chance encounter on a rain-soaked road in France finally brought the teenager home.

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Alex had disappeared after traveling to Marbella with his mother Melanie Batty and grandfather David Batty. What was meant to be a week-long trip became a six-year ordeal after Alex never returned, VT reported.

At 17, he was found walking through the Pyrenees by French student Fabien Accidini. The teenager had reportedly spent four days walking after leaving the remote spiritual commune where he had been living.

Can’t believe four words to a delivery driver completely shattered six years of lies

Fabien was working part-time delivering medicines by lorry when he first spotted Alex. He noticed a tall, blond teenager wearing black jeans and a white sweater. Alex also carried a backpack, skateboard, and flashlight.

When Alex Batty was 11 years old, he traveled to Spain in September 2017 with his mother, Melanie, and his grandfather, David. Neither adult had legal custody of him, but they were given permission to take him abroad for a short holiday. The three flew into Málaga Airport and… pic.twitter.com/tRJB8McWnf — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) August 3, 2026

Fabien initially drove past him. After seeing Alex again in the heavy rain, he stopped and offered him a lift. Alex appeared shy at first. Fabien said they struggled to communicate in French, so they switched to English.

The two spoke for more than three hours. When asked his name, Alex initially claimed he was called Zach. He eventually revealed his real identity as Alex Batty.

Fabien later told La Dépêche that Alex told him his story. The teenager also used Fabien’s phone to contact his grandmother.

Concerned about a possible kidnapping his safety, Fabien alerted police. Alex was eventually returned to Britain. It later emerged that Alex had initially lived in a luxury property with around 10 other people after leaving Spain. The group moved to France in 2021.

Alex has since spoken publicly about his childhood in the BBC documentary Kidnapped by My Mum. He described his relationship with Melanie as complicated and said he was angry about the experiences and education he had missed.

Despite that anger, Alex eventually contacted his mother. His message told her that he understood she believed she was protecting him and that he loved both her and his grandfather.

Police investigated Melanie and David over suspected kidnapping. Greater Manchester Police closed the case in January 2025 without arrests, saying there was “no realistic chance of criminal prosecution.”

Alex had also previously lied to police to protect his family. He claimed his mother was in Finland and his grandfather had died.

In the documentary, Alex explained: “I was scared they were going to find my mum and my grandad.” He said he felt he had done whatever was necessary to protect them.

He also believed he deserved a say in the case as the victim. Authorities ultimately respected his wishes and closed the investigation.

But Fabien’s account revealed one of the most striking moments from that night. After hours of conversation, Alex finally made a chilling admission to the driver who had stopped for him. “My mother kidnapped me.”

It was just four words. Yet they offered a startling explanation for the six years Alex had spent away from home.

Alex’s grandmother Susan had previously described receiving a video from Melanie after the family failed to return from their trip. In the video, Melanie explained why they had left. Alex reportedly said life with his mother and grandfather was far better.

Susan later said she believed their decision was connected to differences in lifestyle and beliefs. She also said they did not want Alex attending mainstream school. She also said they did not want Alex attending mainstream school, similar to a recent story where a couple expressed clashing visions of family.

The missing case eventually ended without criminal charges. However, for Alex, those four words to a stranger became a defining moment in the story of how he was finally found.

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