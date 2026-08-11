A quiet night in Margate, Florida, reportedly turned terrifying when a woman woke to an alleged machete attack inside her bedroom. Her 1-year-old daughter was sleeping beside her as her brother, Ruben Altidore, allegedly began attacking her.

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Altidore, 36, is accused of repeatedly hacking his sister with a machete in an unsuccessful attempt to kill her on Monday. According to an arrest report obtained by WPLG, he allegedly shouted, “Oh my God, why aren’t you dead yet?” during the attack.

The woman survived but suffered severe injuries. Her toddler daughter was found lying in the blood-covered bed after the attack. Investigators said the child was not injured. The woman eventually escaped and ran to a neighbor for help while her screams were captured on home surveillance video.

How do you survive wounds down to the bone and still manage to run down the street for help?

According to Fox News 13, the victim suffered a 10-inch wound reaching the bone on the back of her right thigh. She also had a four-inch laceration on the back of her right hand that could result in the amputation of at least four fingers. Her left index finger and thumb were nearly amputated, while a cut to her left palm left her left thumb nearly severed.

Police say Ruben Altidore was arrested in Margate, Florida, after allegedly chasing his sister through their home and att*cking her multiple times with a mach*te.



The victim suffered severe cuts to her legs and hands before the att*ck ended, authorities said.

#TheFamilyTv📺 pic.twitter.com/7BbavVV5ax — TheFamilyTv (@TheFamilyTv22) August 5, 2026

When investigators arrived, the woman reportedly screamed that “My brother is trying to kill me.” A cousin also told investigators that Altidore had attacked her with a machete.

Neighbor Luis Pereria told WPLG that the woman ran into the street before reaching his front door and asking for help. He said she appeared to have been sleeping when the attack happened and expressed disbelief over what had occurred, a grim reminder of how dangerous family violence can become.

Investigators reportedly discovered a large amount of blood inside the bedroom. Blood was also tracked into the hallway, toward a bathroom door and outside the home.

A machete sheath was found in the kitchen. Investigators later discovered a machete beneath a bed with what appeared to be “red smudges.” Unfortunately, a grandmother in Florida also had a warning go unheeded before things escalated into violence.

Altidore was arrested Monday and charged with attempted felony murder, aggravated child abuse and violation of probation. He was taken to the Broward County Main Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The motive behind the alleged attack remains unclear.

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