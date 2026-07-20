Texas woman says her stolen rental was fraudulently sold on Facebook Marketplace. Then she showed up to confront the buyers herself

A Texas car owner said her rental vehicle was sold on Facebook Marketplace without her permission, and she confronted the people who ended up with it in a video posted by creator ShiFiles Taxes (@shifilestaxes). The clip, which shows the tense exchange in a driveway, has reportedly gained 3.4 million views, more than 172,700 likes and over 4,000 comments.

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In the TikTok video, the woman identifies herself as the owner of a white Toyota Camry and says the vehicle had been rented out before it was allegedly sold without her knowledge. She tells the man working on the car, “Hi, how are you? This is my car,” and later says, “I own this car. This is a rental car. Whoever you bought it from, they were renting it from me, so you got to call them.”

The man, whose face is blurred in the video, tells her, “I bought this car 4 days ago.” According to the video, the car’s hood was open and a kill switch had stopped it from starting, which the woman says was why the man appeared to be working on the engine.

Buyer told owner he had a car title before police were called

The woman says in the video that she called 911 and that police were on their way to help resolve the dispute. She tells the man, “I did call 911, so the police is going to come to help me figure this out. So what’s going on? What are you taking out?”

@shifilestaxes DO NOT buy cars off FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE unless you know cars and titles for real!! UPDATE: The individuals shown in this video WERE NOT the renter who stole my vehicle. They appear to have unknowingly purchased it after it was fraudulently sold. Faces were intentionally blurred because my goal was never to identify uninvolved individuals. My purpose is to raise awareness about this type of vehicle fraud. In other words…. LEAVE THEM PEOPLE ALONE. ♬ Originalton – SETAYESH

A woman standing nearby, also with her face blurred, initially tells the owner, “I’m sorry, we don’t speak English.” The owner responds in English anyway, explaining, “I have a rental contract and everything from them. They were renting it and they were supposed to return it on Tuesday.” The woman replies, “I think we buy on Friday or Saturday,” to which the owner repeats, “But this is my car.”

Toward the end of the clip, the owner asks the man if he can put the dismantled engine parts back and requests proof of purchase, saying, “And so are you able to put it back? Do you have a bill of sale or-” The other woman interjects, “We have the title.”

The owner responds, “You have the title? Can I see the title?” The video ends before showing what happens next. This is not the only recent case where a buyer drove off believing a car deal was fully settled, only for the situation to fall apart shortly after.

Some viewers questioned whether the man and woman in the video were genuinely unaware the car had been sold fraudulently. One commenter wrote, “They’re playing dumb. They know exactly what they’re doing.”

Another commenter, who identified as a Spanish speaker, disputed the woman’s claim that the pair did not understand English, writing, “Spanish person here. They understand what you were saying.” A separate commenter went further, alleging, “They knew it was stolen that’s why he was tryna get rid of the kill switch and gps.”

Other commenters pushed back on that framing and on how the video was edited. One asked, “Why did you cut it off when they said they have the title? I want to see the rest,” questioning why the clip ended before the title could be shown. Another commenter defended the buyers, writing, “Okay stop being rude they are victims as well.”

The creator posted a follow-up TikTok video addressing the aftermath. In it, she says she was filing a police report and says the report was being sent to a person she names as Alejandro Camacho. She says in the video, “It just baffled me how these people was able to produce a title to put my car on Facebook Marketplace and have a title in hand.”

@shifilestaxes Everybody. Meet the renter, Miss Ziggy🤗. I rented my vehicle to her and she sold it ALLEGEDLY🥴 DONT TRUST FB MARKETPLACE ♬ original sound – ShiFiles Taxes | Brionte

She goes on to warn viewers against buying vehicles through Facebook Marketplace, saying, “If y’all going on Facebook Marketplace to buy a car, don’t. Real simple, just don’t.” She adds that she does not think people “without proper knowledge of car buying should go on Facebook Marketplace and buy a car.”

According to her account, the man who ended up with her car was scammed out of $7,000 and reportedly believed he held a valid title. Some car shoppers have separately turned to a Marketplace setting that shifts leverage to buyers when trying to avoid deals that go wrong.

She also says in the video that she located the Instagram account of the person she accuses of selling her car, saying, “Oh, and I found sis’ Instagram. Sis has been found, and b—h, I’m on your ass.”

The follow-up video also includes an audio recording the creator says was taken at a tax assessor’s office. In it, a man identified as a tax assessor is asked whether title fraud connected to Facebook Marketplace purchases is common. He responds, “Yeah, sometimes it’s fake, sometimes it’s fraud. Most of them are fraud, you know.”

He describes a case involving a customer who bought a vehicle believed to be a 2025 Toyota that reportedly turned out to be a 2023 model. He also says some dealers buy vehicles at auction and roll back the mileage before listing them for sale, which the creator’s off-screen voice acknowledges by replying, “Yeah, they keep doing that. That’s a common thing too.”

For buyers who end up with a vehicle lacking valid ownership documents, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles outlines a bonded title process as a possible option. According to the agency, a buyer who receives incomplete or incorrect proof of ownership, or cannot reach the seller for proper documentation, may apply for a bonded title if they are a Texas resident or military personnel stationed in Texas and the vehicle is in their possession.

The agency states that applicants must submit a bonded title application, supporting evidence of ownership such as a bill of sale, and a $15 administrative fee, after which the department determines a bond amount equal to one and a half times the vehicle’s value.

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