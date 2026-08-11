Brooklyn Beckham has once again found himself at the center of a cooking controversy, and this time it involves a pot of pasta, a yacht, and seawater. His latest cooking video has left viewers wondering whether the unusual ingredient was intentional or simply another social media stunt.

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The 27-year-old has spent years sharing cooking videos with his followers. While some viewers enjoy watching him experiment in the kitchen, others have repeatedly questioned his recipes and cooking skills. His move into culinary content has also attracted plenty of criticism.

Now, a new tomato pasta video has sparked another wave of reactions, BuzzFeed reported. Brooklyn appeared to collect seawater from the ocean before preparing his pasta on a boat. That simple moment was enough to leave viewers asking what exactly was going into their dinner.

People were watching the pasta, but they definitely noticed where that water came from

Brooklyn has faced criticism over his cooking videos over the years. However, he has continued making the videos, and his latest one came from a yacht. In footage posted on TikTok, he prepared a tomato pasta dish before saying, “Of course, we get some pasta water.” He then filled a large cooking pot directly from the sea.

The video cuts to Brooklyn at the stove shortly after he fills the pot, leaving viewers to speculate about what happened next. The finished pasta looked impressive, but the seawater moment quickly became the focus. The finished pasta looked impressive, but the seawater moment quickly became the focus. Not unlike our recent story of a woman’s shocking steak discovery.

One viewer joked, “Pasta water with a hint of burnt boat fuel please sir.” Another warned that boiling seawater does not remove chemical pollutants, heavy metals, or toxins. Brooklyn isn’t the first celebrity to get roasted online, as Drew Barrymore’s cooking disaster showed us recently.

Some viewers suspected the entire moment was rage bait. Others defended Brooklyn and said he appeared genuinely passionate about cooking. One supporter praised him for simply pursuing something that makes him happy, while another pointed out that cooking on a yacht with his billionaire wife is hardly a bad life.

For now, Brooklyn has not clarified whether the seawater actually went into the pasta.

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