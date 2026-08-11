A security guard has shared her opinion about white people. According to her, “hunting” white people like they “hunt” her group would fix problems, the Daily Dot reported. The woman didn’t add anything more to her opinion and repeated the statement, which appeared to displease people on social media. No comments from the security guard after her opinion gained significant traction were found.

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As seen in the video, this woman, who appears to be in security guard attire, delivers her statement. The overlay says, “An eye for an eye Y’all don’t hear me,” and she starts describing her view with “I bet.” According to her, if white people were hunted, like they hunt her group, the problems would stop, which she appeared to describe as “more crimes against humanity.” She doesn’t seem to share an odd experience involving racism and ends the video after her claim.

Her exact words were, “And I bet if we start hunting them, the problems would stop.” She added, “If we start hunting them like they’re hunting us. The problems would stop.” After this, she appeared to repeat the statement, saying, “If we start hunting them like they’re hunting us, the problems would stop,” but this time she also added, “More crime against humanity.” Following these words, she ended her statement with, “I said what I said.”

The audience seemed displeased with her statement

Her video was reshared by @ImMeme0 on Twitter/X, where it gained significant traction, with nearly 100,000 views. In the caption, the user stated, “Security woman says that if black people start ‘hunting’ white people, their problems will be solved,” and several people shared their views on the woman’s opinion. Some did some digging and identified the woman’s TikTok account.

Apparently, this woman goes by @shaqkaiwhite_ on TikTok. The original video garnered over 120,000 views, with many commenting. One person wrote, “We just not that evil,” and another had something similar to say, “The problem is we are inherently not evil. We nurture to a damn fault.”

Someone also claimed, “They use law enforcement and the judicial system to their advantage.” While another stated, “Who is them is the golden question.” Her comment section consisted of similar ideas. There’s no follow-up video from the woman to give more context. Her claims are not independently verified.

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