Trump’s Truth Social AI picks Democrat as creator asks 8 AIs to guess 2028 presidential election results. The outcome shows one Democrat in the lead

A YouTube creator asked eight artificial intelligence models to choose a candidate from a list of potential 2028 presidential contenders. The result produced an unexpected consensus, with several systems selecting Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as their preferred hypothetical choice.

Recommended Videos

The experiment appeared in a recent video from the I Ask AI YouTube channel titled “I Made 8 AIs VOTE in 2028. Here’s Who Won.” The creator instructed each AI to remain impartial, select one candidate from a bipartisan list of possible contenders, and explain its reasoning.

The candidate pool included Democrats such as Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Shapiro, JB Pritzker, Andy Beshear, and Mark Kelly. Republicans included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, Tucker Carlson, and Donald Trump Jr. The creator also included President Donald Trump as a hypothetical third-term option.

Here’s how the AIs responded

The video said ChatGPT guessed Shapiro, describing him as broadly electable and less polarizing than several other candidates. China’s DeepSeek also chose Shapiro, citing his record governing Pennsylvania and ability to win in a competitive state. Perplexity reached a similar conclusion, arguing that competence and coalition-building outweighed ideological appeal.

Meanwhile, the European AI model Le Chat, developed by Mistral AI, also picked Shapiro. One of the video’s most notable moments came when Truth Social’s AI assistant selected Shapiro. The creator expressed surprise because he had expected the platform’s AI to favor a Republican candidate.

The Truth Social model’s generated response highlighted Shapiro’s governing experience and electoral success in Pennsylvania. Not every AI agreed. Elon Musk’s Grok selected DeSantis, pointing to Florida’s record under his administration. Google’s Gemini chose Kelly, citing his background as an astronaut, military veteran, and senator.

Anthropic’s Claude initially declined to endorse any candidate. After several follow-up prompts, Claude eventually provided a ranking that placed Beshear first and Shapiro second. The final tally gave Shapiro five selections out of the eight AI systems featured in the experiment. DeSantis, Kelly, and Beshear each received one vote.

Leading AI systems have strict guardrails preventing political candidate endorsements. For this reason, the prompt forced the models to bypass personal bias and evaluate purely analytical electability metrics.

While the video offered a snapshot of how different AI models responded to the same prompt, prediction markets and polling currently paint a different picture of the early 2028 landscape. Prediction market data aggregated by several tracking sites, including Election Odds Tracker, currently lists Vance as the leading Republican contender for the 2028 election.

Democratic markets often place Newsom near the top of the field. Recent polling cited by Emerson College and reported by the New York Post found Vance and Rubio leading among Republican voters. Buttigieg, Newsom, Shapiro, Harris, and Beshear remained among the leading Democratic names.

Trump also recently described Vance and Rubio as a potentially strong Republican ticket for 2028, though neither has formally launched a campaign, Reuters reported. No major candidate has officially entered the 2028 presidential race, leaving the field open to speculation from pollsters.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy