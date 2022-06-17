Fortnite’s Next Naruto Collab Includes Hinata, Itachi, Gaara, and Orochimaru Skins

Looks like Anime fans will be getting a treat on Fortnite soon. Recent leaks point to the next Fortnite collab Epic Games might be working on soon, and fans of both Fortnite and Naruto are already excited about the possibilities.

A few days ago, the Fortnite x Marvel collaboration went live, and now players can get exclusive items by purchasing each issue of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book. The collaboration between Marvel and Epic Games brings new exclusive content to the game; players will be able to get a Spider-man Zero skin, among other exclusive rewards from the collaboration between the two companies. The first comic book issue launched on June 8, and players will have to wait until July 13 to get another exclusive reward.

Between yesterday and today, some information has come to the surface regarding Fortnite’s next collaboration. According to leaks from the ShiinaBR, FNAssist, and the official Fortnite Twitter account, a new anime collaboration is coming to Fortnite. The Fortnite Twitter account shared a picture referring to the collaboration and the date 6/23/2022 while the other two accounts talked more in-depth about the collaboration and the skins that will come with it. Looks like the leak came from a magazine where fans can see 4 characters from Naruto with a small Fortnite logo on the back of the image. ShiinaBR said that Midarado (another Fortnite news Twitter account) confirmed to him that a Hinata and Itachi skin will be coming when the collaboration goes live.

Just like the first collab, here's our first look at the 2nd wave of upcoming #Fortnite x Naruto skins and cosmetics from a magazine! Including: Hinata, Gaara, Itachi and Orochimaru Image: @pepitochiken pic.twitter.com/bIOuULXmIc — FNAssist – News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 16, 2022

The magazine page that leaked the information shows Gaara, Hinata, Itachi, and Orochimaru. Well-known characters of the Anime franchise.

The Marvel x Fortnite collaboration just started, so Fortnite fans should have enough content to be entertained before this new content collaboration goes live. Naruto is one of the most famous anime series of all time, so it is safe to say that a big chunk of the Fortnite fanbase will be hyped about this recent announcement.

All in all, Fortnite fans have been blessed by all this content; it is crazy to think that not too long ago, some Fortnite players got to play as Doctor Strange from the Marvel universe.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information about the game and all its updates, make sure you go to the official Fortnite Twitter account.