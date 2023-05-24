Teardown Console Release Date: Is It Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch?

Image: Tuxedo Labs AB

Teardown, developed by Tuxedo Labs is the perfect kind of game to have in your library after a long day. Offering not only a lengthy campaign, but you’ll also be able to launch into sandbox mode and let the beautiful voxel world crumble beneath your every move. Everything in the game is destructible, allowing you complete freedom to cause havoc as you please.

However, you may need a fairly powerful PC to run this game. especially with the raytracing capabilities that are required to run the engine. If you aren’t ready to drop some serious cash into your PC, you may be holding out hope that Teardown may make its way to consoles. Let’s take a look and see if there is a chance that Teardown will make its way to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Switch!

Is Teardown Coming To Consoles?

Yes, Teardown will be coming to PlayStation 5 later this year in 2023. When it releases you will be able to enjoy everything you loved about Teardown on PlayStation instead. However, If you’re currently looking to experience this glorious sandbox title in its full glory, you may need to plunk down some cash to upgrade your PC.

It is currently a Windows title at heart until later this year. With its current graphics engine, the ray tracing technology that gives the world the sheen that it has cannot be turned off, and while the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are fairly powerful systems, they more than likely would not be able to keep up with the technology under the hood.

And while the Nintendo Switch is the hybrid system of our dreams, the lack of power would make this a title that would never be able to touch the system, unless they were able to bring it over like a cloud title. However, Cloud Gaming is not exactly the most stable thing for the Nintendo Switch, which could sully the experience for those that are looking to partake in the fun of a fully destructible environment.

Thankfully, if you’re looking to emulate the console experience in the meantime, you’ll be able to play the game with a controller to help you feel a little better about the lack of console support until later this year.

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023