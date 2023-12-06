5 Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Builds

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED

In Cyberpunk 2077, danger lurks around every corner of Night City. Thugs, gang members, and dangerous cyberpsychos are always out for blood.

Thus, it becomes necessary to regularly visit your favorite Ripper Doc and get some body modifications. However, if you are getting very confused regarding what type of build you should go for, then this article will provide you with the best builds in Cyberpunk 2077 that will make you seriously overpowered.

The Best Builds You Can Create In Cyberpunk 2077

Slo-Mo Samurai — Sandevistan Build

Sandevistan and Katanas are a match made in heaven for you and hell for your enemies. So, for this build, you will first need to begin by assigning attribute points to Body, Technical Ability, and Reflexes. Bring all of them at least above 15. The key cyberware for this build is, of course, the Militech Apogee Sandevistan. By using this particular Sandevistan, you won’t have to worry about cooldown.

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED

When it comes to perks, you can choose whatever suits your playstyle, but to maximize the efficiency of this build, you need to first prioritize the following perks that are found in each of the aforementioned attributes:

Body — Painkiller, Adrenaline Rush, Juggernaut, and Pain to Gain

Reflexes — Slippery, Dash, Air Dash, Tailwind, and Bladerunner

Technical Ability — License to Chrome, All things Cyber, and Edgrunner

All of these are some of the most fundamental perks that you can use for this build, and then you can select other perks around them. The body perks will significantly increase your max health and regen, and the Technical Ability perks will improve and increase your cyberware capacity and stat modifiers.

Another important thing to remember is that as this build utilizes Katanas as its primary weapon, you will need to focus on unlocking Blade perks as well. And if you don’t know which Katana is best for this build, look no further than the Byakko Katana.

Speed Hacker — Netrunner Build

If you want to take out enemies without relying too much on your physical weapons, then this build is designed for you. But first, you need to make sure you put the majority of your attribute points into Intelligence and Technical Ability. This way, you will be able to deal an insane amount of damage just by quick-hacking enemies.

You will also need to spend some money on cyberware and maximize your RAM usage. Try to get upgrades like Memory Boost, Ex-Disk, and the Ram Reallocator.

Finally, you can focus on unlocking the following perks and cyberdecks to become an ultra-powerful Netrunner:

Intelligence — Eye in the Sky, Hack Queue, Queue Acceleration, and Overlock

Technical Ability — License to Chrome, Edgerunner, Ticking Time Bomb

Cyberdeck — Netwatch Netdriver MK.5 , Arasaka MK.5 and Militech Paraline MK.4

You can also unlock other side perks depending on how you want your combat scenarios to play out. Just remember to also increase your defenses and always keep the Monowire and technical weapons on hand. All in all, this build will truly make you a lethal hacker in Cyberpunk 2077.

Becoming Doom Guy — Reflexes Build

Image Credit: Ultraclocked

Using the Sovereign Shotgun at close range will deal with an absurd amount of enemies and blow them up. You will feel like Doom Guy hunting down demons in this cyberpunk world. But to efficiently utilize this Double Barrel Shotgun, you need to invest your attributes into Body, Technical Ability, and Reflexes.

Equip Militech Apogee Sandevistan and Microgenerator as your primary cyberware, and you will be able to easily overpower strong NCPD robots. Now, to fulfill your Doom fantasy, you will have to put your points into the following perks:

Body — Rip and Tear, Juggernaut, Painkiller, and Adrenaline Rush

Reflexes — Slippery, Mulitasker, Dash, and Air Dash

Technical Ability — Health Freak, Edgerunner, Chain Lightning, and Bolt

As always, you can choose side perks surrounding these main above-mentioned perks and make your build even more dynamic and powerful.

Related: Best Reflexes Perks to Unlock First in Cyberpunk 2077

Silent Cowboy — Gunslinger Build

For Stealth Cyberpunk 2077, this build will be really useful as it combines the stealthy skills of a ninja with the gunslinging prowess of a cowboy. You can essentially choose any pistol that suits your liking, as long as you can put a silencer on it. But if you are not sure what you exactly want, you can go for Her Majesty. This is arguably the best stealth pistol in Cyberpunk 2077.

Start putting your points into Reflexes, Technical Ability, Body, and Cool. And for the perks, you will need to use the following:

Reflexes — Powerslide, Dash, Can’t Touch This, and Aerodynamic

Technical Ability — Edgerunner, All things Cyber, License To Chrome, and Chipware Connosure

Cool — Road Warrior, Focus, Deadeye, Nerves of Tungsten

You will then have to get cyberware that will increase the amount of headshot damage. So get the Deep-Field Visual Interface and the Synaptic Accelerator. Also, get the Optical Camo to solidify your incredible stealth. Equipping the Apogee Sandevistan will also be pretty useful.

Related: Best Stealth Build in Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0)

Fist of Fury — Gorilla Arms Build

Image Credit: CD Projekt RED

If you fan of David Martinez from the Cyberpunk 2077 anime and also want to destroy enemies by simply punching them into oblivion, then you will like this build. But first, remember to get the Gorilla Arm cyberware from the Ripperdocs, specially located in Downtown or City Center.

Then, start spending your attribute points on Body and Technical Ability. These two attributes and perks within them are really important for this build, so have a look below:

Body: Painkiller, Adrenaline Rush, Pain to Gain, Unstoppable Force, and Wrecking Ball

Technical Ability: All Things Cyber, License to Chrome, Edgerunner, and Extended Warranty

Get all the side perks to enhance your abilities, and keep in mind that any kind of perks that will increase the power of blunt weapons will also increase the power of your Gorilla arm.

Equipping Apogee Sandevistan and Blood Pump cyberware will also be immensely useful, as throwing enemies in slow motion looks cinematic and fun.

These were some of the most powerful and dynamic builds in Cyberpunk 2077 that you can try out. You can even tinker with them further and make them adaptable to your specific playstyle.

Almost all of the builds we talked about focused on close-range combat, and if that style of play is not your cup of tea, then you should spend your time building a powerful sniper build in this game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023