Best Cyberpunk 2077 Sniper Build (2.0)

Becoming a Sniper in Cyberpunk 2077 boils down to creating the right build with perks, attributes, and appropriate weapons. The playstyle of a Sniper is simple: keeping your distance from enemies while you pick them off one by one, dealing high damage output. This guide will cover creating the best Sniper build in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0.

How to Make the Best Sniper Build in Cyberpunk 2077

If you want to maximize the potential of a Sniper build in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll need to invest points into the correct attribute. The “Cool” attribute is your best friend here, and its progression will increase your proficiency with Sniper Rifles.

Attributes and Perks for a Sniper Build

At first, you’ll only have access to 8 perks within the Cool Attribute tree, but as you add more Attribute Points, you’ll access more perks that can be unlocked. Your goal is to reach level 20 in Cool and access the “Legend” section of the skill tree. As you invest Attribute Points into Cool, follow the progression of perks we have listed below to create a deadly sniper.

Small Target (Rookie): +20% Mitigation Chance when crouched and not moving.

+20% Mitigation Chance when crouched and not moving. Killer Instinct (Rookie): +25% damage with knives, axes, and silenced guns outside combat. They also provide a preview of the estimated damage.

+25% damage with knives, axes, and silenced guns outside combat. They also provide a preview of the estimated damage. Focus (Pro): +10% headshot and weakspot damage.

+10% headshot and weakspot damage. Focus Level 2 (Pro): Unlocks Focus mode. This mode automatically activates when you aim while at full Stamina. When active, shooting has no stamina cost, allowing for more accurate shots.

Unlocks Focus mode. This mode automatically activates when you aim while at full Stamina. When active, shooting has no stamina cost, allowing for more accurate shots. Head to Head (Pro): When Focus is active, neutralizing an enemy with a ranged attack resets its duration.

When Focus is active, neutralizing an enemy with a ranged attack resets its duration. Deadeye (Phenom): +10% headshot and weakspot damage.

+10% headshot and weakspot damage. Deadeye Level 2 (Phenom): -25% Stamina Cost for shooting.

-25% Stamina Cost for shooting. Deadeye Level 3 (Phenom): Unlocks Deadeye mode, which is active above 85% Stamina. When active, it increases headshot damage by +20% and weakspot damage by +20%. No bullet spread.

Unlocks Deadeye mode, which is active above 85% Stamina. When active, it increases headshot damage by +20% and weakspot damage by +20%. No bullet spread. Long Shot (Phenom): When Deadeye is active, your shots always deal full damage regardless of distance.

When Deadeye is active, your shots always deal full damage regardless of distance. Nerves of Tungsten-Steel (Legend): When Deadeye is active, it guarantees Crit Hits for headshots and weakspots. Also, damage increases as distance increases at a max of +25%.

Following this path in the Cool Attribute will lead to a sniper that can deal the most damage possible. As you progress higher into the skill tree, on your way to Legend, you will deal more headshot and weakspot damage with minimal bullet spread and more Stamina for accurate shooting.

Best Snipers

Cyberpunk 2077 has many Sniper Rifles that can be used towards a solid build. Two stand out in the game: Overwatch and the Ashura Smart Sniper. The former has a bonus towards a headshot damage multiplier and a bonus for Armor Penetration. On the other hand, the Ashura Smart Rifle homes in on targets, reduces lock-on time by 50%, and increase the chance to apply damage-related status effects by 5%

Here is how you can get both the Overwatch and Ashura Smart Sniper in Cyberpunk 2077:

Ashura Smart Sniper: Obtained by going to the Maelstrom Headquarters during the early game mission “The Pickup.” Choose to loot the package over the dead bodies of Royce’s Gang Members. After, you will find the Sniper Rifle inside a white box in Royce’s office.

Obtained by going to the Maelstrom Headquarters during the early game mission “The Pickup.” Choose to loot the package over the dead bodies of Royce’s Gang Members. After, you will find the Sniper Rifle inside a white box in Royce’s office. Overwatch: Complete the “Riders on the Storm” side job during the Panam storyline. Panam will give it to you as a reward upon completion.

Best Cyberware for a Sniper Build

Cyberware are crucial in improving the potential of your Sniper build. When you visit a Ripperdoc, check to see if the Cyberware says “Cool Attuned.” This means it scales well with your Cool Attribute, leading to a deadlier Sniper Build. Here are some suggestions when purchasing Cyberware from a Ripperdoc for a sniper build.

Shock Absorber (Hands): -14% recoil. +0.2% headshot and weakspot damage per Cool Attribute Point. +2.4% health. +1.9% Melee Damage Resistance.

-14% recoil. +0.2% headshot and weakspot damage per Cool Attribute Point. +2.4% health. +1.9% Melee Damage Resistance. Lynx Paws (Legs): +50% quieter movement. +8% crouched movement speed. +0.2% headshot and weakspot damage per Cool Attribute Point. +4.8% Bonus Stealth Damage.

+50% quieter movement. +8% crouched movement speed. +0.2% headshot and weakspot damage per Cool Attribute Point. +4.8% Bonus Stealth Damage. Kiroshi Optics (Face): +0.2% headshot and weakspot damage per Cool Attribute Point. +2.4% headshot damage multiplier. +2.4 Health.

Now that you know how to create the best sniper in Cyberpunk 2077, ensure you understand how to utilize it. Keep your distance and find a solid sniping spot, and you should be good to clear large areas of bad guys.

Also, a bonus tip: always keep a secondary weapon on hand, such as a pistol or a shotgun, just in case enemies spot you and decide to flank your position.

- This article was updated on September 27th, 2023