How to Get Max Wanted Level and Beat MaxTac in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 players will likely at some point (like myself) accidentally drive their car onto the pavement and if there are people walking about…it can cause a slight dent to your travels. If the law enforcement happens to also be around then suddenly you will now have a wanted level you need to deal with. However some want to raise up that level as much as possible so this article will take you through how to get the max wanted level in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Get Max Wanted Level Quickly in Cyberpunk 2077

There is a maximum level of five stars that you can reach for your wanted status in Night City. This means that you will need to rack up a whole lotta chaos to actually get the higher level and it’s actually quite easy to lose your wanted level at times, so you may need to attempt raising it a few times in one run. I first of all highly recommend traveling to the (top) highway at Arasaka Tower.

Before you reach the tower, stop near a crowded place and look for blue dots (and vision cones) on the minimap, these are Night City police and to easily get more stars you’ll want to defeat them. Take a few out then get back in a car and continue traveling to the bridge highway. When you are there, hop out and equip your most powerful sniper rifle and have two close-medium range weapons.

From here, simply survive the oncoming waves of police until around four stars. When you are at this stage, I have found that it is a great strategy to hop off the top highway bridge down to the other one below. There is a railing that goes up at a steep incline looking over to the other bridge with all of the enforcement agents on it. Bring out your sniper rifle from here and when standing on the railing, you can easily deal with more of them to bring your wanted level up to the maximum status.

Surviving MaxTac in Cyberpunk 2077

Once you reach five stars in any area, you will summon MaxTac who are basically like the super soldiers of Night City. Even throughout the full campaign, I have not found many enemies who give as much of a fight as MaxTac does. They are speedy, lethal, and will easily swarm you. In order to deal with these agents you need to make sure you are always on the move and using a lot of your combat-based quick hacks which are effective.

As long as you are always aiming for headshots on MaxTac, it will help you a lot in the process and you can begin to make your escape once you have thinned a bit of the herd that arrives. They will get there first of all on a helicopter so when they are landing, throw grenades once they are on the ground and not before. This will give you a brilliant initial boost to the damage for MaxTac.

Now that you know how to get the max wanted level in Cyberpunk 2077, you can put all of this to work for your own playthrough!

