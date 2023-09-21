Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Cyberpunk 2077 has many crowded streets and sometimes a slip of the trigger finger may lead to you suddenly gaining the attention of all of the police around you, meaning that no doubt you’ll want a way to lose wanted level. I personally know that without a solid plan of how to escape, it can quickly take a lot of time to actually get rid of the stars attached. This article will take you through how to lose your wanted level in Cyberpunk 2077.

Losing Wanted Level Quickly in Cyberpunk 2077

No matter what build you have in the game, you’ll be able to make use of all of these strategies effectively. The first thing to note about escaping any wanted level is that you’ll want to stay out of the police search zones around you, indicated by a circle on the mini-map around law enforcement. I highly recommend simply finding a nearby car, hopping in, and navigating your way through the city to the back alleys. Wait in the back streets for a little time and if no enforcement follows you in then your wanted level will disappear in around 30-55 seconds I have found.

If you have a much higher wanted level such as at level four or five, things start to get a lot more hectic and you need to watch out for the police trucks. I have found that the trucks can easily flip your car over after a hit so be sure to keep away from the front of any trucks. I recommend setting a marker on your map to the “Badlands” area and traveling out, over the course of the journey you will be able to lose the cops without too much issue.

If you feel more combative then you could fight back for a little while, and then attempt the back alley strategy which also works nicely for an escape of high stars.

Can You Escape Wanted Level on Foot in Cyberpunk 2077

Yes, it is absolutely possible to escape a wanted level on foot and I would actually recommend doing so if you’re near an area with a lot of close crowded market streets. There will be enough ways for you to climb up the buildings around you and make an easy getaway. Once you have found a secluded space, just sit and wait similar to the usual method of escaping via a vehicle.

Now that you know how to escape a wanted level in Cyberpunk 2077, you can dive back in and take to the streets in a fast car such as the Caliburn without worry of being stuck with a wanted level for long.