How to Build Lucy From Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most thought about games in the industry for a vast variety of reasons. One of those alluring reasons is due to the fact of its linkage with the Cyberpunk Edgerunners show. Many devoted fans of the universe jumped back into the game after watching the show. This is of no surprise — there were a lot of people already wondering if there was going to be a season 2 of Cyberpunk Edgerunners after the first season’s launch. If that doesn’t show a vast appraisal of a universe, we don’t know what does. One of the most known characters from the show was Lucy. Thankfully we have you covered if you’re needing a fix of Edgerunners action — this article will take you through how to build Lucy in Cyberpunk 2077.

Building Lucy From Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077

Before we discuss how to set up a build based on Lucy within the experience. It should be noted that you can indeed design your own character’s appearance based on Lucy. If you are a female character in the game you can visit your apartment’s mirror to start changing your appearance to match Lucy’s enrapturing style. However, if you are a new player you can start up the game and create a character based on Lucy just the same as anyone else can.

The key components of a Lucy build will be a high emphasis on particular weapons, abilities, and stats. This is similar to how you create a David build from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in the game. Firstly, you will definitely want to get the Monowire weapon which Lucy is most known for wielding. If you are low on street cred at a value such as 25, then heading to the Kabuki Slums to purchase the weapon will be the best bet. A legendary version of the Monowire can also be bought once at around 45 street cred in the downtown area. In both of the areas, you will be able to visit a Ripperdoc to purchase a Monowire. Shown on the map below are Ripperdoc locations if you’re struggling with where to find them.

In terms of stats and abilities. We would recommend a Netrunner setup since that is what Lucy is. Putting attribute points into things such as Intelligence, Reflexes, and Technical Ability will be a nice start. Along with this, you may opt to buy a Netwatch Cyberware/Cyberdeck. One of the best is the MK5 version which you will need to buy from ‘Doc Rider’ within the Wellsprings area. Again, you will need quite a high street cred level of 40 but you will be able to purchase that cyberdeck in no time.

Make yourself known as Lucy throughout the streets of Night City with your deadly Monowire as you impactfully become the greatest Netrunner around. If you want to become the true paradox of a regular Lucy setup, you could always learn how to get Rebecca’s Shotgun in Cyberpunk 2077 and equip it for Lucy.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available at this very second for the platforms of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.