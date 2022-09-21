Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is the talk of the town after it hit Netflix on September 13, 2022. It has attained quick critical acclaim and renewed public interest in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to its tie-in content available in the game now. Fans are calling it the new Arcane, which was a stunning animated adaptation of the League of Legends series. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners consists of 10 episodes, and while it concluded with a fairly decisive ending for the characters involved, fans are asking for more. But Will There Be a Season 2 of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Read on to find out!

Will There Be a Season 2 of Cyberpunk Edgerunners?

There are not any plans yet for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to receive a second season. This could always change, especially with how much of a resurgence in popularity Cyberpunk 2077 received in light of this release. It’s also a testament to the sheer quality of Studio Trigger’s work on the series, known for its distinctive style and work on other franchise media.

In addition to Edgerunners, Trigger also worked on episodes 3 and 7 of Star Wars: Visions, a collection of anime taking place in the Star Wars universe, using similar characters, but outside the series continuity. But given the studio’s consistent lack of a second season in their other anime projects, don’t expect anything shortly, if at all.

Making friends in Night City ain’t easy… but in the last week we managed to make quite a few! Thank you for watching the show, rating it, talking about it, sharing fanarts & cosplays, and more — you’re the best, chooms! 🥰#Edgerunners pic.twitter.com/BVjjlXFCgl — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (@edgerunners) September 20, 2022

For now, it’s all up to speculation what Netflix and/or CD Projekt RED might to do promote the franchise further. While it seems unlikely that there will be a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, they could take other routes via additional studios for new stories. With high-profile creators like MAPPA working on Chainsaw Man, it’s possible Cyberpunk could receive new anime treatments in the future. This is especially appealing, seeing how well anime adaptations of video games have gone recently.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners premiered exclusively on Netflix on September 13, 2022.