Chainsaw Man is getting an anime, and it’s finally, almost here. The hit Shonen Jump manga has caused quite the stir online with the exciting, high-octane, high-quality content they’ve been teasing via trailers and production information. Fans are ecstatic to check out what might be one of the best-looking new anime adaptations in quite some time, and with good reason: MAPPA, the studio behind it, has put out some insane work in the past. But for fans seeking to enjoy the series without gazing down at subtitles, they will want to know when the Chainsaw Man English dub releases. Read on for our updates on the Chainsaw Man Dub: Cast, Release Date, and More!

Chainsaw Man Dub: Release Date

While we know the Chainsaw Man anime will premiere on October 12, 2022, available to stream on Crunchyroll, the first episode’s English dub will also have a special premiere at New York Comic Con on October 7, 2022. There is no full confirmation as to how soon the English dub will air for other episodes beyond that, as dubbed episodes are usually produced after the subbed releases. But given its advertising, the dub could potentially be released simultaneously with the sub. At the very least, the English dub cast has been revealed, and if you’re wanting to watch the series, you’ll be able to watch the show starting October 12, with the first season consisting of 12 episodes.

Chainsaw Man: Cast, and More!

While we don’t know how soon we’ll be able to watch the English dub beyond Crunchyroll’s confirmation of its release on their subscription service “at a later date” beyond October 7, 2022, there’s a possibility we could see a simuldub along with the subbed release on October 12. We have the confirmed English voice cast so far here:

Ryan Colt Levy (My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission) as Denji

(My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission) as Suzie Yeung (86 EIGHTY-SIX) as Makima

(86 EIGHTY-SIX) as Sarah Wiedenheft (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) as Power

(Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) as Reagan Murdock (Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer!) as Aki

Beyond the English cast news, we’ve also gotten updates on the production of the series, and for fans of the original Japanese release, new cast members have been revealed in addition to what we already know, such as:

Shiori Izawa (Made in Abyss) as Pochita

(Made in Abyss) as Mariya Ise (Hunter x Hunter) as Himeno

(Hunter x Hunter) as Karin Takahashi (Dr.STONE) as Kobeni Higashiyama

(Dr.STONE) as Taku Yashiro (Fire Force) as Hirokazu Arai

(Fire Force) as Kenjiro Tsuda (JUJUTSU KAISEN) as Kishibe

Finally, what would a hit new anime be without a killer soundtrack? In addition to Kenshi Yonezu performing the opening theme, KICK BACK, there will be 12 separate ending themes, one for each episode in the season. The list, in no particular order, is as follows:

“ HAWATARI NIKU CENTI ” (“2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades”) by MAXIMUM THE HORMONE

” (“2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades”) by “ ALL KINDS OF KISSES ” by ano

” by “Fight Song” by eve

“Deep Down” by Aimer

“Rendezvous” by Kanaria

“In the Back Room” by syudou

“Violence” by QUEEN BEE

“Time Left” by ZUTOMAYO

“first death” by TK from Ling tosite Sigure

“tablet” by TOOBOE

“CHAINSAW BLOOD” by Vaundy

“DOGLAND” by PEOPLE 1

This is all in addition to what we already know about the series, which seems to be an absolute killer production. If you’re looking for the next hot anime to watch, this might just be the one, which promises spectacular, gory animation.

Chainsaw Man will release on October 12, 2022, for those wishing to view the English sub. There is also the option of the manga and where to read it if you’re interested in keeping up with the latest adventures!