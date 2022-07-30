Chainsaw Man has an upcoming anime adaptation, and it’s looking incredible. Given the dedicated following, the hit manga has, the fans will have their eyes on how well this performs. Given the teaser footage we’ve already seen, we likely won’t have anything to worry about, as it looks insane, gory, and gorgeously cinematic with eye-popping visuals and blood-stained, gory action. Now, we’ve gotten a peek at the creative staff behind the anime, and it looks insanely promising. Read on for our coverage of the Chainsaw Man Anime Creative Team!

Chainsaw Man Anime Has a Ridiculously Stacked Team

HOLY SHIT THIS CHAINSAW MAN STAFF pic.twitter.com/SeznsO9QrM — Zypher 🎥 (@ProZypher) July 29, 2022

Chainsaw Man’s anime staff includes numerous heavy-hitters, with a particularly commonly shared previous credit to many of them for their work on Jujutsu Kaisen, a series that shares elements with Chainsaw Man in its combination of horror elements and surreal hilarity. There are several other fascinating previous work to the credit of this team, such as Action Animation Director Tatsuya Yoshihara’s work on Black Clover, and Screen Designer Yosuke Miyahara’s work on Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

This news, combined with footage like the above, suggests a production seeking to emulate or even surpass the achievements of Jujutsu Kaisen and other recent chart-topping anime successes. This could mean high-budget, motion-capture-enabled action, incredibly stylish visuals, and some fantastic music from Kensuke Ushio, who previously worked on A Silent Voice and Devilman Crybaby.

A New Chainsaw Man Anime PV and Cast will be revealed on August 5th. It will also be live-streamed here at 7AM ESThttps://t.co/swACOePZ9s pic.twitter.com/twmxCB0okw — CHAINSAW MAN NEWS (@chainsawmannews) July 29, 2022

The manga, created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, will receive its anime adaptation this year and will appear on Crunchyroll’s streaming service, with a live stream update including a new trailer dropping on August 5th, 2022. Viewers will get to see the gorgeous animated adaptation of protagonist Denji, going from his days of living in debt to his Yakuza employers to being betrayed and falling in with the Public Safety Devil Hunters, where he stands to fully realize his potential and unique abilities. The manga was an enormous hit and stands to become a global sensation, especially if the anime is as successful as it promises to be. Be sure to catch up on the manga here!

This concludes our coverage of the Chainsaw Man Anime Creative Team! Chainsaw Man looks like it’ll be an insane anime, and we hope you check it out. For more news like this, check out our entertainment column as well as any of our other anime coverage!