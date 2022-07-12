For fans of absurd-yet-awesome manga concepts, Chainsaw Man has turned into an excellent experience and something of a new hit for manga publisher mainstay Shueisha. The story follows Denji, a man who fuses with a devil named Pochita and then gains the ability to turn parts of his body into chainsaws, to fight other devils. It’s gory, excellently well-written even though it has such a silly hook to its plot, and as of today, Chainsaw Man Part 2 is out now! Check out our guide on Where to Read the First Chapter of Chainsaw Man Part 2!

Where to Read the First Chapter of Chainsaw Man Part 2

The first chapter of Chainsaw Man Part 2 is free for anyone to read by going to Viz Media’s site (the English publisher for Shueisha’s Shonen Jump properties) as revealed by Shonen Jump’s recent tweet. You’ll be able to read other chapters after that every Tuesday, so be sure to sign up for an account with them; and if you wish to unlock the entire Shonen Jump vault, you can pay $1.99 to access and read everything they have available! The series’ most recent chapter before this was released in December 2020, but this chapter packs all the action and gore in just as well.

Chainsaw Man, Ch. 98: Your favorite manga’s back with a brand new chapter! New chapters will come out every Tuesday! Read them FREE from the official source! https://t.co/5Y7qopJ6K7 pic.twitter.com/f5pcGfUKjj — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 12, 2022

Chainsaw Man does well to maintain a combination of the Japanese take on body horror, a genre it renders particularly well in manga, anime, and film, and creates insane concepts. How body parts or bodies are utilized as weapons, to the point of macabre puns serving as weapon ideas, would potentially earn a smirk in the same way Robert Pattinson’s Batman pulled out the “thumb drive” with that oddly comedic timing.

Chainsaw Man is still a relatively new series published for Shonen Jump, a magazine that’s seen countless other successful manga before it such as Naruto, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, Deathnote, and more. This new series is also getting an anime adaptation from MAPPA this year, and it looks stunning. It’s encouraging to see a new successful manga come out of the mix to sell millions of copies, especially one so boldly unique and weird. Stay tuned on July 19th for the next chapter, available to read on Viz!