Can You Watch the Super Bowl on YouTube TV?

Are you wondering if you can watch the Super Bowl on YouTube TV? YouTube TV is a great streaming platform because you get ad free streaming of unique content from your favorite creators plus all the benefits of a traditional cable all rolled into one convenient package. In addition, Super Bowl LVII will feature Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles against MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas Chiefs in what should be one of the best Super Bowls in recent history. So then, can you watch the Super Bowl and its funny commercials on YouTube TV, or will you need to invest in another streaming service? Here is everything you need to know about watching the Super Bowl on YouTube TV.

Will the Super Bowl Stream on YouTube TV?

Yes, you can watch the Super Bowl on YouTube. However, you must subscribe or upgrade your existing service to their Live Channel package. This package includes sports channels like CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, and Fox. The critical part of this package is access to Fox, who owns the right to the Super Bowl broadcast this year. For football fans everywhere, they are offering a free two-week trial to new users and $10.00 off the first three months of a subscription. So if you ever wanted to try out YouTube TV, now would be the time.

Where Can I Watch the Super Bowl?

Suppose you don’t want to subscribe to another streaming service like YouTube TV or already have a Live TV package with another subscriber, then you can watch the Super Bowl as long as it includes Fox in its live channel package line-up. Here are the best examples of popular streaming platforms with Fox included in their packages:

Hulu + Live TV

Sling TV

FuboTV

Most streaming services offer free trials and discounts, so now is the best time to subscribe if you need to change which streaming service provider you use since the NFL season is over. Otherwise, setting up a watch party with family or friends who have access to Fox will be your next best option for watching the Super Bowl. Who doesn’t love an excuse for an impromptu Super Bowl party?

Super Bowl LVII is Sunday, February 12, 2023, and will air on Fox at 6:30 PM Eastern.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023