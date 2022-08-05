Chainsaw Man Anime | Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Voice Actors, and More

Chainsaw Man is getting its anime adaptation, and it looks absolutely killer. The cinematic quality of the action and visuals is really selling it to the fans as a passionate adaptation, and promising gory goodness. It very well could be the new hot anime for everyone to check out, and is currently in part 2 of its manga run in Shonen Jump. The anime has had 2 trailers released, teasing the imminent arrival of the series. But fans might be wanting to know the details beyond that, and when they can check out this awesome anime and introduce newcomers to its bonkers presence. Read on for our coverage of the Chainsaw Man Anime, its trailer, release date, and cast!

Chainsaw Man Anime | Release Date and Trailer

Chainsaw Man dropped a new trailer for its anime earlier today, and it’s looking insane, just like the last one by MAPPA co., Ltd. But beyond the premise teased within, about series protagonist’s ability to turn into a devil while also being able to hunt other devils, and his chainsaw-based transformations, the trailer provides us with a first glimpse of when we can expect the series to air. It’s looking like we’ll see the anime in October 2022, ‘broadcasting on TV Tokyo and other stations’ but for viewers abroad, it’ll also be available at the same time on Crunchyroll. Check out the trailer below if you haven’t already.

Chainsaw Man Anime | Voice Actor Cast and Production Crew

HOLY SHIT THIS CHAINSAW MAN STAFF pic.twitter.com/SeznsO9QrM — Zypher 🎥 (@ProZypher) July 29, 2022

Beyond what has already been revealed about the production crew, including some massive talent behind it, we also have been able to glimpse the fantastic cast of voice actors headlining the production. This includes several familiar Japanese voiceover artists, listed below:

Kikunosuke Toya (Wind Boys!) as Denji

(Wind Boys!) as Tomori Kusunoki (Misfit Of Demon King Academy) as Makima

(Misfit Of Demon King Academy) as Shogo Sakata (Pokemon, Dr. Stone) as Aki Hayakawa

(Pokemon, Dr. Stone) as Fairouz Ai (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Power

With such a solid cast, and more names surely to be added soon, the Chainsaw Man anime is looking to be an awesome viewing experience, and is likely to be an extremely trendy show in its own right, for good reason. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out how you can read the manga and the best apps to access it to get ahead before viewing.

This concludes our coverage of the Chainsaw Man, its trailer, release date, and cast!