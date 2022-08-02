Cyberpunk Edgerunners | Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rough go of establishing itself when the launch was riddled with bugs, but players on PC, and those who waited patiently for the patches, were pleased to enjoy Night City’s rendition in a gorgeous AAA RPG setting. It’s a great rendition of the sci-fi subgenre, with great storytelling and an incredible pool of lore from which players can draw, whether they first experienced it in the 2020 game, or the franchise’s first iteration, a tabletop RPG first created in 1988. For those wishing to get even more enjoyment out of the franchise, you are in luck, as Netflix has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming anime adaptation, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Here’s what we know!

Cyberpunk Edgerunners | Release Date

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a 10-episode standalone spinoff inspired by the 2020 game, releasing in September 2022. It features animation by Studio Trigger, known for its particularly stylish brand of anime serials such as Kill La Kill, Little Witch Academia, and more. The studio is no stranger to bombastic visuals and vibrant colors, given that they’re also the studio responsible for that one Star Wars Visions OVA where a character, fully outside in outer space, stands atop his x-wing and cuts a star destroyer in half with his lightsaber. The aesthetics bring to mind some Ghost in the Shell vibes but are pumped to the brim with adrenaline.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners | Cast and Everything We Know

The series has not revealed a full cast roster, but its principal characters revealed so far are listed below:

David

Maine

Dorio

Kiwi

Pilar

Rebecca

Lucy

The above characters form the group known as the Edgerunners, mercenaries who are fighting to survive in Night City. Beyond the characters themselves, the voice actors don’t appear to have been revealed in a proper list. However, the creative staff behind it are demonstrating some mind-blowing animation and video editing, producing an orgasmic display of stylish action, gorgeous lighting and colors, and an eclectic, lively group of main characters. There’s also a good deal of sampling from the Cyberpunk 2077 game’s sound effects library, which, to the game’s credit, is pleasing to the ear.

Whether David shoots to become an elite with Arasaka or makes for the moon for a happy getaway, will be revealed in what’s sure to be a hell of a 10-episode ride. The series also makes use of some great music for its opening credits featured above, performed by Franz Ferdinand, helping to further enhance the style factor for the show. Be sure not to miss this series, premiering in September 2022 on Netflix.