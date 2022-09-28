How Do You Build David From Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is constantly flowing with quests, side gigs, and more. There is always something to enjoy whether you are nostalgic of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Show and are finding out how to get Rebecca’s Shotgun in the game or perhaps you are just wanting to explore the incredible world that the experience offers. Of course, some of you will indeed be wanting to live out virtual fantasies of the Edgerunners Show and will be looking to create character builds based around the main characters. This article will take you through how to build David in Cyberpunk 2077.

Building David in Cyberpunk 2077

Firstly, it should be noted that along with the character build, you may opt to also create a familiar appearance to David’s with the character creator in the game. You can adjust your character’s appearance even after starting the game by visiting your apartment and interacting with the mirror in the bathroom. However, you won’t be able to change your gender so if you need to change gender for creating David’s appearance you will have to do so upon a new game start.

Although, you can indeed get David’s Jacket. You will be able to start the quest to find it by going to Megabuilding H4 which is showcased on the map above. There will be a trashcan with a Braindance you need to play in an alley/inlet to the right of the front entrance. Please note that it is not the alley to the left of the building as it can be easy to get confused between them. After playing the Braindance, you can continue with the quest. This will eventually lead you to David’s Jacket after playing through the full quest.

Other than that, you can also have some weapons such as Mantis Blades and other melee weapons to keep with a consistent theme for the build of David. Along with that, you’ll want to acquire a great Sandevistan available from someone such as Fingers in Japan Town. In terms of attribute points, having them added into Reflexes, Body, and Intelligence will get you the perfect build stats you are looking for when creating a David build. If you are looking for a close-range weapon, Rebecca’s Shotgun ‘GUTS’ will certainly give you that option, some players even found ways to survive jumping off a skyscraper with it equipped.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available at this very moment for the platforms of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.