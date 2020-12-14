Cyberpunk 2077: How to Get the Rayfield Caliburn – Fastest Car in the Game

The Rayfield Caliburn is the fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077, and you can actually get your hands on this vehicle completely for free. It’s hidden somewhere in the area surrounding Night City, so you’ll have to drive out to the Badlands to find it. If you know where to look though, it’s really easy to locate. It’s a super expensive hypercar, so it’s well worth the trouble of finding it. Here’s how to get the Rayfield Caliburn in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Get the Rayfield Caliburn in Cyberpunk 2077

Before you can obtain the Rayfield Caliburn, you have to do a few things first. You have to reach Act 2 of the game and finish the main mission called “Ghost Town” before you can get it. Once you meet these criteria, the car will be located in a cave in the Badlands region. Head to the location marked on the map below. It’s just outside of Night City to the east.

The cave is a long tunnel that has an opening carved into a rock formation. Once you’re inside, keep driving until you reach an area with a blue shipping container. The Rayfield Caliburn will be inside. To claim the car for yourself, all you have to do is enter it. The game will tell you that you’ve unlocked a new vehicle, and you’ll be able to summon it just like any other vehicle you own. This is easily the fastest car in the game, so enjoy your new ride.

Rayfield Caliburn Not Spawning

Many players have run into issues getting the car to spawn. It won’t show up until you meet certain criteria, so you can’t drive out to the Badlands and take the car as soon as you start Act 2. Try these things if the car isn’t spawning.

Make sure you’ve finished Ghost Town. Skip time forward 72 hours in-game. Wait until 11 PM-12 AM and check if the car appears.

If none of these solutions fix the problem, then just continue with the Cyberpunk 2077 main story and return later. There’s a possibility that the car will not spawn until you reach a high enough Street Cred level, so just keep playing the game and come back later when you’re more experienced.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.