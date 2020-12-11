Amidst all the neon lights and shooting that make it look and feel like an action game at times, Cyberpunk 2077 is still an RPG at its core. As you create and customize your character there’s tons of stats you need to level up. Each requires you to actually use that particular skill or talent to earn the XP necessary to raise the stat. This can cause some trouble though if you need to level up something that you don’t use often, as is the case with Athletics for many players. To help, here’s some tips and tricks for how to level Athletics in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Level Athletics

Leveling up your character in Cyberpunk 2077 can be a bit overwhelming. There’s XP and Street Cred to worry about right alongside all these other stats you have to keep in mind. Usually it’s best to just play through the game and see what happens; your character forming around your actual actions rather than a specific intention. But often that doesn’t work out and you need to focus on one particular element or stat and level it up fast. Thankfully with Athletics and many others there’s some quick and easy tricks to do it.

For Athletics specifically all you need to do is become the most aggressive player you can imagine. And I don’t mean shooting everyone you see. No, the best way to level up Athletics is to simply start punching and doing other athletic activities all the time. These include the aforementioned punching but also dashing, sliding, climbing, and jumping. The more you do these actions the more you will level Athletics. The key is to just make sure you’re expending your stamina.

And the best part is that you don’t really need to do these with any purpose or intention. Punch walls nearby or just the air around you. Jump while you walk around Night City or climb every ladder you see. You can also focus on dodging while in combat or just sprinting as much as possible. It doesn’t really matter what you’re doing as long as you’re using up your stamina, as that is what will actually level up Athletics. Just make sure you do this because fully leveling up Athletics gives you some great benefits. Here’s what you get at each leavel.

N/A – Default Increases Carrying Capacity by 20 1 Perk Point Increases Stamina by 5% Increases Stamina Regen Rate by 10% Increases Carrying Capacity by 40 1 Perk Point 1 Perk Point Increases Health by 5% 1 Perk Point 1 Perk Point Max Health +5% Increases Carrying Capacity by 100 1 Perk Point Health regen out of combat +10% 1 Perk Point Max Health +5% Armor +3% 1 Perk Point Trait

So it’s pretty good that you know how to level Athletics in Cyberpunk 2077. Now get out there and start punching the air.