Cyberpunk 2077 – How to Get Street Cred

There’s a lot to keep track of throughout the main story in Cyberpunk 2077. After building your character you set out and begin shaping who they’ll eventually become. Are they an action-focused shooter or a stealthy assassin. Do they excel at technology or brute force? All of these choices are dictated by the player and are developed through the underlying systems. While the game uses the standard XP for leveling up, there’s a separate factor in unlocking things and determining how poerful your character becomes. It’s called Street Cred. What is it? What does it do? We explore that and more in our guide for how to get Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077.

What is Street Cred

I brought up Cyberpunk 2077 using XP earlier for a reason, and it’s because Street Cred is very similar. Think of it more as a global experience measure. While XP and levels show you how powerful your character has become, Street Cred shows how impactful they are to the world around them. As the name implies, it’s measuring your credibility on the street (nothing sounds nerdier than breaking down terms like this, but here we are).

You can see your Street Cred at any time by opening up the character menu and looking up at the top. It sits right next to your XP level and increases at a similar rate, just for different things. And it’s used differently as well. Whereas XP enhances your own character abilities, Street Cred once again is more outwardly focused. Let’s explain…

What does Street Cred do

Getting to a higher Street Cred level unlocks lots of new options for you throughout Night City and the world of Cyberpunk 2077. It’s more of a passive element though. While you level up and choose perks throughout your journey in the game, Street Cred mostly accumulates and allows you to accomplish more throughout the area. Whenever you earn more Street Cred you might unlock a new vendor or add items to what was available from others before. So any time you get more you’ll want to see what might have opened up for you. So let’s get into how to actually get more of it.

How to Get Street Cred

Also similar to XP, Street Cred is earned mostly by playing the game and finishing tasks. Side missions, such as Gigs, Hustles, and Jobs are your best bet as they usually wrap up sooner, rewarding you more quickly for your effort. The more you do, the more Street Cred you will earn. Thankfully there is one way to maximize your returns on top of just focusing on finishing missions as you have them available to you. The Samurai Jacket will increase the rate you earn Street Cred by 5%, so make sure you get the Samurai Jacket as soon as you can (instructions in the linked guide) and start wearing it so you get the most out of your time.

And that’s how to get Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077, as well as quick explanations for what it is and what it does in the game.